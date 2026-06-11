State Pension Age and Benefits: What to Know

This article provides an overview of the State Pension age and the benefits that are affected or not affected by it. It also includes information on how to verify your State Pension age and find out whether you are eligible for Pension Credit.

People across Britain are being reminded that upon reaching a certain age, they will lose their entitlement to specific benefits. Once you become eligible for the State Pension, you will no longer qualify for certain other payments.

As reported by the Daily Record, the latest figures from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) reveal that the State Pension is currently providing vital financial support to 13.2 million people across Great Britain. This regular payment is worth up to £241.30 per week for those on the New State Pension (claimed after April 6, 2016), or £184.90 each week for the Basic State Pension (Category A or B).

The amount an individual receives from this contributory benefit is determined by the number of National Insurance years accumulated prior to reaching retirement age - with a minimum of 10 years required to be eligible for any State Pension payment. It is worth noting that the State Pension age has now begun a phased increase from 66 to 67. The UK Government has additionally amended the way in which the rise in State Pension age is being rolled out.

Rather than reaching State Pension age on a fixed date, those born between March 6, 1961 and April 5, 1977 will become entitled to claim their State Pension upon turning 67. The adjustment to the official retirement age has been enshrined in law since 2014, with a further increase from 67 to 68 scheduled for the mid-2040s.

For anyone nearing the official retirement age, it is essential to understand which benefits will remain available, what new assistance you may be eligible for, and those you will no longer be able to claim. Your State Pension age aligns with your Pension Credit qualifying age, unless you are a man born before December 6, 1953.

You can verify your State Pension age and find out whether you are able to begin claiming Pension Credit through the 'Check your State Pension age' section on the GOV. UK website here. Benefits affected by your pension age Turn2us has created an essential guide to the benefits you cannot claim from the DWP when you reach State Pension age or Pension Credit age. For full details on each of the topics listed below, visit the Turn2us website here.

Pension Credit age When you reach State Pension age you can no longer claim: Turn2us advises: 'If you live with a partner and one of you is pension age and the other is not yet pension age, benefit entitlement can be complicated.

' Use the Turn2us benefit calculator to see what benefits you’re entitled to, or get help from a benefits adviser. State Pension age When you reach State Pension age you can no longer claim: You cannot make a new claim for Disability Living Allowance (DLA), Personal Independence Payment (PIP) or Adult Disability Payment (ADP) - the devolved disability benefit has now replaced all new and existing claims for PIP for people in Scotland - once you have reached State Pension age.

However, if you were already receiving DLA, PIP, or ADP you can renew the claim even though you are over State Pension age. This can only be done as long as you are claiming for the same health conditions you received the award for and your last claim ended less than 12 months before you reached State Pension age. Bereavement Support Payment and Widowed Parent’s Allowance are also not available once you reach State Pension age.

Benefits not affected by your State Pension age You can claim these benefits even if you are over State Pension age: You can also claim these benefits even if you are over State Pension age, but only if you meet the benefit-specific income threshold: For more details about benefits when you reach State Pension age, visit the Turn2Us website here





LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

State Pension Age Benefits Affected By State Pension Age Benefits Not Affected By State Pension Age Pension Credit Turn2us GOV.UK Website

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

State Pension Age Rises to 67: What You Need to KnowThe UK State Pension age is increasing from 66 to 67 between April 2026 and March 2028. People born on or after April 6, 1960, will be affected. The Department for Work and Pensions encourages everyone to check their exact State Pension age online, as payments do not start automatically and require an active claim. The full New State Pension is now £241.30 per week, but the actual amount depends on National Insurance qualifying years. Further rises to 68 are expected in the mid-2040s. This article explains the changes, how to check your pension age and forecast, and the importance of planning for a potentially later retirement.

Read more »

DWP state pension rule change on the table for everyone under the age of 40New system proposed to make life easier - 40 years ahead of schedule

Read more »

State pension age is rising - full list of birth dates and when you can claimThe UK state pension age is set to gradually rise from 66 to 67, with changes depending on your exact date of birth

Read more »

People reaching State Pension age can no longer claim these benefitsSome people may not be aware of benefits or payments which can no longer be claimed after reaching retirement age.

Read more »