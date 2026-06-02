State Pension Age Changes Confirmed by DWP: Longer Waits and Phased Implementation

The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed changes to the state pension age, resulting in longer waits for payments for some retirees. The changes, implemented through a phased approach, adjust the exact timing based on birth dates. While the government has no current plans to alter the schedule for raising the pension age to 67, future increases to 68 may be reviewed. The reforms specify new pension age dates for different birth cohorts, affecting those born in specific months of 1960 and beyond.

The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that state pensioners will face longer waits for payments following a rule change in June. The DWP is implementing changes to the state pension age for retirees through a phased introduction.

A DWP calculator informs individuals when they will reach their State Pension age, based on current legislation, according to their gender and date of birth. The Pensions Act 2014 mandates a regular review of the State Pension age, at least once every five years. The Labour Party government has no plans to alter the existing schedules for equalising State Pension age to 65 or raising the State Pension age to 66 or 67.

Nevertheless, the timeline for increasing the State Pension age from 67 to 68 may be modified following a future review. Any future changes would require Parliamentary approval before becoming law. The Pensions Act 2014 brought forward the increase in the State Pension age from 66 to 67 by eight years. The State Pension age for both men and women will now rise to 67 between 2026 and 2028, reports Birmingham Live.

The government has also modified how the increase in State Pension age is implemented, so that instead of reaching State Pension age on a particular date, individuals born between 6 April 1960 and 5 March 1961 will reach their State Pension age at 66 years plus the specified number of months. Under the overhaul, the state pension age is being revised for retirees born between 1 June and 5 June 1960, increasing to 66 years and 3 months.

Those born from 6 June 1960 onwards, through to the end of June, will reach state pension age at 66 years and 4 months. In theory, this would fall in October. Those born within the opening days of June, meanwhile, will theoretically reach state pension age by September. For individuals born after 5 April 1969 but before 6 April 1977, under the Pensions Act 2007, the State Pension age was already set at 67





leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

State Pension Age DWP Pensions Act Retirement UK Government Benefits

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Can I temporarily stop getting my state pension at 73 to cut my tax rate?A reader wants to know how many times they can defer the payments — having already done so once before

Read more »

New UK Government AI tool can answer State Pension and benefits questionsPeople can now ask questions about State Pension, Pension Credit and other government support through a new AI-powered GOV.UK service designed to provide answers in seconds.

Read more »

BBC personal finance expert warns of big pension age changeA personal finance expert appearing on BBC Morning Live warned that almost a third of people are withdrawing from their private pension pots at the earliest opportunity ahead of a major rule change.

Read more »

DWP tells people ‘seek advice’ before making state pension choiceThe DWP urged people to get professional advice before making the choice

Read more »