State Pension Age Rise to 67: Changes and Impact

The state pension age is being gradually increased to 67 this year, with individuals born between 6 April and 5 May, 1960, being the first to be affected. The changes have been introduced to reflect increased life expectancy and the expectation of many younger workers to remain in employment into their 70s. The UK Government has modified the timing of the State Pension age increase, meaning that those born between 6 March 1961 and 5 April 1977 will become entitled to claim their State Pension upon turning 67.

The age at which millions of people become eligible to claim their state pension is beginning to rise to 67 this year, with the changes already under way.

The current state pension age stands at 66, but this will climb gradually over the next two years until it reaches 67. Individuals born between 6 April and 5 May, 1960, will be required to wait an additional month before receiving their pension payments. The UK Government has modified the timing of the State Pension age increase, meaning that those born between 6 March 1961 and 5 April 1977 will become entitled to claim their State Pension upon turning 67.

A cross-party group of MPs has initiated an investigation into the income shortfall affecting those approaching State Pension age, ahead of the forthcoming rise to 67





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State Pension Age Increase 67 66 65 64 63 62 61 60 Life Expectancy Retirement Plans Income Shortfall Pensioner Poverty Pre-Pensioners Impact Changes Modification UK Government Debbie Abrahams Work And Pensions Committee Pensioner Poverty Report Cross-Governmental Strategy Inquiry Fall Between The Cracks Exposed Income Hardship Independence Contribution Decades UK Government Pension Age Rise Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact Impact

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