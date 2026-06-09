State Pension Age Rises to 67: What You Need to Know

The UK State Pension age is increasing from 66 to 67 between April 2026 and March 2028. People born on or after April 6, 1960, will be affected. The Department for Work and Pensions encourages everyone to check their exact State Pension age online, as payments do not start automatically and require an active claim. The full New State Pension is now £241.30 per week, but the actual amount depends on National Insurance qualifying years. Further rises to 68 are expected in the mid-2040s. This article explains the changes, how to check your pension age and forecast, and the importance of planning for a potentially later retirement.

People born in the early 1960s could face a later retirement than anticipated as the State Pension age increases from 66 to 67. This long-planned adjustment began in April and will continue through March 2028, affecting those born on or after April 6, 1960.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) urges individuals approaching retirement to verify their exact State Pension age, as payments do not commence automatically. A free online calculator on GOV. UK allows users to determine their eligibility date by entering their date of birth.

Additionally, the 'Check your State Pension forecast' tool provides estimates of potential payments and suggests ways to increase them, such as filling gaps in National Insurance records. The DWP emphasizes that individuals must actively claim their State Pension; the Pension Service typically sends an invitation letter about four months before reaching the qualifying age, detailing the application process. The full New State Pension currently stands at £241.30 per week, or £995.20 over a four-week period.

To receive the full amount, most people need 35 qualifying years of National Insurance Contributions (NICs); a minimum of 10 years is required to qualify for any payment. Those with fewer than 35 years receive a proportionally reduced sum. This rise in State Pension age is part of a broader government strategy to address increasing life expectancy and the financial pressures of sustaining pension provision.

Further increases are already scheduled, with the State Pension age projected to reach 68 in the mid-2040s, although the precise timeline remains under review. Experts advise proactive planning, as the changes may impact retirement expectations and financial security for millions. The shift underscores the importance of understanding personal pension entitlements and exploring supplementary retirement savings well in advance. With life expectancy continuing to climb, the state pension system faces ongoing reform to maintain its viability for future generations





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