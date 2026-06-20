A statue honoring the Black Sabbath frontman was unveiled, though the artist responsible for its creation was absent for undisclosed reasons. The tribute sparked heartfelt reflections on the musician's impact, his long battle with Parkinson's disease, and memories shared by those who knew him.

On the day of the unveiling ceremony, the artist known for creating a statue in honor of the Black Sabbath frontman was notably absent. The reasons behind her absence remain unclear.

The event, which was expected to feature her presence, proceeded without her. A social media post expressed gratitude to several individuals including Olivier Garnier, Ben Barbaud, and the Hellfest team, as well as a special thanks to the sculptor Philippe Pasqua for the statue. The statue was intended as a tribute to the legendary Black Sabbath frontman. The unveiling is part of a larger effort to honor his immense contribution to rock music.

The Black Sabbath frontman was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2005 but kept his condition private until January 2020 when he publicly revealed his struggle. His health had been a concern for many years prior to that announcement. Tributes poured in following the event, highlighting his status as a rock icon. One close friend described him as a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods, calling him a true legend.

The same friend noted that he was also one of the funniest people they had ever met and expressed that he would be missed dearly. Condolences were extended to his wife Sharon and the rest of the family. Another tribute reflected on the recent memory of meeting him, recalling that he was full of life and his laugh filled the room.

The tribute also suggested that legends may possess knowledge beyond that of ordinary people, noting his departure as something that seemed to be part of a grander, unknown plan





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Black Sabbath Statue Unveiling Parkinson's Disease Tribute Rock Legend Philippe Pasqua Hellfest

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