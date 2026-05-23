Stay Cool and Hydrated in Hot UK Weather: Tips for Motorists

When the temperatures rise, motorists can expect their vehicles to become unbearably hot this weekend in the UK. To maintain a cooler vehicle and stay safe in the sunshine, consider these tips: bring water and soft drinks on every trip, seek shade between 11am and 3pm, wear lightweight clothing, avoid strenuous exercise, and ensure your vehicle's air conditioning capabilities are being maximised. The UK Health Security Agency's first amber heat-health alert of 2026 recommends heightened risks to vulnerable individuals from the soaring temperatures forecast in the coming days.

Temperatures are set to rocket this weekend, with certain areas of the UK anticipated to hit a sweltering 33 degrees. Motorists can expect their vehicles to become unbearably hot.

When exposed to the sun, it's crucial to apply SPF 50, wear a hat for protection, seek shade between 11am and 3pm, wear lightweight clothing, and avoid strenuous exercise. The UK Health Security Agency has issued its first amber heat-health alert of 2026 for heightened risks to vulnerable individuals. During car journeys, it's essential to bring water and soft drinks on every trip to keep hydrated.

Dehydration can impact concentration and awareness levels, posing a danger to drivers in hot weather conditions. The Eatwell Guide advises people to target 6 to 8 cups or glasses of fluid daily, particularly in warm climates. Maximising your vehicle's air conditioning capabilities, parking in shaded areas, and considering a coolbox in your vehicle could prove useful for maintaining a cooler vehicle and ensuring safety in the sunshine





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Driving In Hot Weather Stay Cool Vehicle Air Conditioning Dehydration Risk Tips For Motorists

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