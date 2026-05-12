Stay Informed with PC Gamer

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This month's Humble Choice is offering one of the best turnbased sicko RPGs of the century for an all time low $15—plus you get 7 other games including Diablo 4. Esoteric Ebb isn't just the best Disco since Disco, it's the closest anyone's come to the magic of tabletop D&D in a videogame. Crimson Desert is great because it's a total mess, not in spite of it, and I hope Pearl Abyss doesn't change too much.

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