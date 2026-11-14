Stay Out Group Warns UK EU Re-Entry Costs £750 Million Weekly

Former Brexit leaders launch Stay Out campaign, claiming UK rejoining EU would cost £750 million weekly due to budget hikes and lost rebates, ahead of PM Andy Burnham's talks.

The campaign group Stay Out, led by former Brexit leaders, has issued a stark financial warning regarding the potential re-joining of Britain to the European Union. The organization asserts that the weekly price tag for re-entry would be a staggering £750 million for British taxpayers. This figure is presented as a direct rebuttal to the pro-remainer narrative, drawing parallels to the controversial claims made by the Vote Leave campaign during the original Brexit referendum.

Economic Drivers Behind The Weekly Cost

Stay Out chairman Oliver Lewis, the UK's former deputy chief Brexit negotiator, attributes this massive weekly bill to two primary factors affecting the bloc's finances. First, the EU's total budget is projected to nearly double, reaching £1.8 trillion by 2028. The European Commission has predicted that member states will be required to contribute 1.26 per cent of their gross national income in 2028, a significant increase from the 0.9 per cent contribution level recorded in 2019.

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Secondly, the campaign highlights the soaring cost of servicing the bloc's debt accumulated during the global pandemic. Stay Out calculates that interest payments on this borrowing could escalate to £20.4 billion in 2028, up sharply from £8.4 billion expected next year. These compounded financial pressures form the basis of the group's claim that re-entry would impose a heavy fiscal burden on the UK economy.

The Missing Thatcher Rebate Factor

A critical component of the Stay Out argument is the permanent loss of the special financial rebate previously negotiated by former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The group emphasizes that there is no chance of recovering this discount, which significantly lowered the UK's historical contributions to the EU budget. They argue that any future membership would require full payment of contributions without this historical offset, thereby inflating the weekly cost significantly.

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Former EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has confirmed that the rebate is effectively off the table for any new negotiations. This stance supports the Stay Out assertion that the financial terms of re-entry would be materially different from those that existed prior to the original Brexit vote. Oliver Lewis stated that the European Union Britain would rejoin is more indebted and expensive than the one the country left.

Political Context And Government Response

The release of this cost assessment comes at a pivotal moment for UK-EU relations, just before Prime Minister Andy Burnham travels to Brussels next week. During this visit, Mr. Burnham is scheduled to sign a 'reset deal' aimed at improving ties with Europe. The Stay Out group contends that the bloc is actively seeking to re-expand, with Albania, Moldova, and the western Balkans all in the queue to join, thereby increasing the demand for wealthy member contributions.

Lord Gove, chairman of the 2016 Vote Leave campaign and a supporter of Stay Out, argued that re-joining would mean handing back control of laws, borders, and trade. He emphasized that families currently worried about mortgages and energy bills need a government focused on easing the cost of living rather than sending vast sums to Brussels. Gove warned that reopening the membership question could commit the country to another decade of divisive negotiations.

Competing Visions For Britain's Future

In contrast to the Stay Out campaign, Prime Minister Andy Burnham has indicated a long-term desire for Britain to rejoin the European Union. He has called for an honest discussion about closer relations with the bloc and suggested that a second referendum remains a possibility as part of the government's ongoing review of the relationship. Burnham's administration argues that Brexit has made the country worse off and seeks a deal that reduces red tape for businesses and lowers costs for consumers.

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Former Prime Minister Lord Cameron, who spearheaded the original Remain campaign, has also voiced concerns about reigniting a decade-long debate on membership. He warns against the danger of reopening such deep societal divisions at a time when the public is desperate for stability. Despite these political disagreements, the Stay Out group maintains that the country has had enough of arguing about Europe and should focus its resources on domestic priorities rather than EU contributions.