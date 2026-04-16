Staycation vs. Abroad: Which Holiday Offers Better Value This Summer?

With rising costs and Middle Eastern conflict impacting travel, Britons face a choice between a UK staycation or an overseas break. This analysis compares the total expenses, including accommodation, food, and transport, for popular domestic destinations and international hotspots to determine the most cost-effective holiday option for summer 2026.

As the summer holiday season approaches, millions of Britons face a significant dilemma: to staycation or to venture abroad. The ongoing Middle Eastern conflict has cast a shadow over travel plans, impacting everything from fuel and food prices to household bills.

While a staycation in the UK might seem like the safest bet to avoid the volatility of international travel and potentially reduce transport costs, the reality of summer holiday pricing within Britain can be surprisingly high. Booking accommodation, whether a hotel, self-catering cottage, or holiday park, during peak season often comes with a hefty price tag.

Counterintuitively, for some, heading overseas might actually prove more budget-friendly, especially when considering the cost of living in the destination. Choosing a country with a significantly lower cost of living than the UK can lead to savings on everyday expenses during the holiday. Despite the perceived wisdom of a staycation in light of the Gulf region conflict, cheap deals abroad are still plentiful, raising the question of which option offers better value when factoring in all associated costs like food and local transport.

While petrol and aviation fuel prices have seen a recent dip following the Middle Eastern conflict which began on February 28, holidaymakers are still anticipating increased expenses due to continued uncertainty. Aviation fuel prices remain volatile, having seen a 5.3 per cent fall this week after a 7.1 per cent rise the week prior, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Genuine cut-price flight deals are expected to be scarcer this summer compared to previous years.

This analysis delves into the overall costs of popular staycations in Cornwall, the New Forest, and the Lake District, comparing them with overseas destinations like the Costas, the Canary Islands, and Thailand, considering accommodation, food, drink, and transport.

Comparing a half-board Cornish beach break with a similar option in Lanzarote highlights a stark difference in accommodation costs. A seven-night stay for two adults at the Fistral Beach Hotel and Spa in Newquay, Cornwall, from June 8, 2026, including half board, amounts to £2,560 (£1,280 per person). In contrast, a week at the Hotel Mirador Papagayo by LIVVO in Lanzarote, also from June 8, 2026, with half board for two adults, costs £966 (£483 per person). This Lanzarote hotel, situated on the outskirts of Playa Blanca, offers amenities such as a pool, buffet restaurant, and evening entertainment.

When considering food and drink, the difference continues. An average meal with drinks in Fistral Beach, Newquay, can range from £30 to £100. For instance, mains at The Fish House Fistral start at £20.95, with a glass of wine at £6.95, potentially leading to a £60 meal for two. Over seven meals, this could amount to approximately £400 for two people. In Lanzarote, average meals at Ninen in Playa Blanca are €20–30 (£17.40-£26) per person, a common price in the area. For seven meals, this translates to an estimated cost of around £300 for two people.

Regarding transport, return train tickets from London to Newquay for two adults on these dates are £353.79 (£176.89 per person). Flights to Lanzarote are included in the First Choice package holiday, with airport transfers costing around £25 per person. Therefore, the total cost per person for Cornwall is approximately £1,656.89, while for Lanzarote, it is around £658.

The comparison extends to luxury accommodation versus self-catering in a different context: a Lake District Airbnb versus a Thai getaway. A week's stay in a three-bedroom self-catering cottage in Troutbeck, Cumbria, via Airbnb, costs £1,478 (£369.50 per person, based on four sharing) for mid-June. Conversely, a three-bedroom self-catering villa with a private pool in Nai Harn, Phuket, Thailand, for the same June dates, is significantly cheaper at £690 (£172.50 per person, based on four sharing) via Airbnb.

For food and drink, the disparity is also evident. The average cost of a week’s worth of groceries from UK supermarkets for four people is around £120. In contrast, a three-course meal with drinks in a mid-range Lake District pub averages around £35 per person. While the article provides detailed breakdowns for Cornwall and Lanzarote, and a partial one for the Lake District and Thailand, a full comparison of food and drink costs for the Lake District and Thailand would further illuminate the financial implications of choosing one over the other. The cost of dining out in Thailand, for instance, can be considerably lower than in the Lake District, especially when exploring local markets and eateries. This underscores the potential for substantial savings by opting for destinations with a lower cost of living, even when factoring in the expenses associated with international travel.





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