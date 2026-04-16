Staycation vs. Abroad: Which Summer Holiday Offers Better Value Amidst Rising Costs?

With millions of Britons planning their summer holidays and facing increased costs due to global conflicts, this article delves into the financial viability of staycations versus foreign travel. It compares the expenses of popular UK destinations like Cornwall and the Lake District with overseas favourites such as Lanzarote and Thailand, analysing accommodation, food, drink, and transport costs to help holidaymakers make informed decisions.

As the summer holiday season approaches, millions of Britons are contemplating their annual getaway. The ongoing Middle Eastern conflict casts a long shadow, impacting everything from fuel prices for both jets and cars to the cost of groceries and household bills. This presents a significant dilemma for many: should they embrace a staycation, or venture abroad for their holiday?

The primary argument for staying within the UK centres on potentially reducing or even eliminating transport costs. However, anyone who has attempted to book accommodation during peak summer season, whether a hotel, self-catering property, or holiday park, will attest that it is rarely an inexpensive option. Counterintuitively, when considering the vast distances involved, there's a compelling case to be made for travelling overseas if one wishes to prevent their holiday budget from spiralling out of control. Selecting a destination with a significantly lower cost of living than the UK can even lead to savings on daily expenses during your trip. While the Middle Eastern conflict might suggest a staycation is the most prudent choice for 2026, the availability of cheap foreign deals means that the cost-effectiveness needs careful consideration when factoring in additional expenses like food and local transport.

Recent weeks have seen a dip in petrol and aviation fuel prices, the first since the Middle East conflict began on February 28th. However, holidaymakers are still likely to face elevated costs due to persistent uncertainty. A word of caution is warranted: while package deals, particularly last-minute offers, can appear attractive, it is crucial to be well-informed about the actual costs of enjoying your holiday, especially when factoring in expenses for dining, excursions, and car hire. Aviation fuel prices remain volatile due to the ongoing Gulf conflict. While costs decreased by 5.3 per cent this week, they had risen by 7.1 per cent the previous week, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). It is highly probable that genuine discount flight deals will be scarcer this summer compared to last year. This analysis will compare the overall costs, encompassing food, transport, and accommodation, of popular UK staycation destinations such as Cornwall, the New Forest, and the Lake District, with the prices of overseas trips to favoured sunny locales like the Costas, the Canary Islands, and Thailand.

Let's compare a half-board holiday in Cornwall with one in Lanzarote. For accommodation, a week at the Fistral Beach Hotel and Spa in Newquay, for two adults from June 8th, 2026, including half board (breakfast and a two-course dinner), is priced at £2,560 (£1,280 per person). In contrast, a week at the Hotel Mirador Papagayo by LIVVO in Lanzarote, booked with First Choice for the same dates and room type, costs £966 (£483 per person), also including half board. This Lanzarote hotel, situated on the outskirts of Playa Blanca, boasts a swimming pool, a buffet restaurant, nightly entertainment, and activities like yoga and archery. Heading to the Canaries, including Lanzarote, offers the potential for a more affordable holiday than a UK staycation, even after accounting for travel expenses.

When it comes to food and drink, the average cost of a meal with drinks in Fistral Beach, Newquay, can range from £30 to £100. At The Fish House Fistral, a popular eatery, main courses start at £20.95, and a glass of wine is £6.95, making a meal for two approximately £60. For seven meals over the week, the estimated cost for two people is around £400. In Lanzarote, at Ninen in Playa Blanca, typical meal costs are €20–30 (£17.40-£26) per person, which is standard for the region. For seven meals, the estimated cost for two people, based on this average, is approximately £300.

For transport, return train tickets for two adults from London to Newquay for these dates are £353.79 (£176.89 per person). In Lanzarote, flights are included within the package holiday from First Choice. Transfers to UK airports are estimated at around £25 per person.

The total cost verdict for this comparison is: Cornwall, £1656.89 per person, and Lanzarote, £658 per person.

Now, let's consider a luxury Airbnb in the Lake District against a self-catering getaway in Thailand. A stay at the three-bedroom property Pine Fold in Troutbeck, Lake District, costs £1,478 for a week, equating to £369.50 per person if four people share. Meanwhile, in Thailand, a three-bedroom villa with a private pool in Nai Harn, on Phuket's southern tip, is significantly less expensive, costing £690 (£172.50 per person, based on four sharing) for the same June dates via Airbnb.

For food and drink in the Lake District, the average cost of a week's worth of groceries from UK supermarkets for four people is approximately £120. A three-course meal in a mid-range Lake District pub, including drinks, averages around £35 per person





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