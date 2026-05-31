Steak in a Bag of Doritos: A Novel Culinary Experience

A unique dining experience where customers can enjoy steak in a bag of Doritos at participating restaurants and kitchens across the UK. The process involves buying a bag of Doritos, choosing a meal from a menu, and paying £5 for a meal that incorporates the crisps.

Yes, that's steak in a bag of Doritos . In the 1700s, there was a members-only club in London called the Sublime Society of Beefsteaks where men who enjoyed the most elite pieces of steak would meet up.

The collective even counted the then Prince of Wales as a member. So, fast forward some nearly 300 years later and I’m sure the Society would be scoffing in unison at the portion of steak I’m handed over in the middle of Piccadilly Gardens. As I stand amongst the sea of delivery drivers, preachers, and shoppers in the sweltering midweek heat, I'm eating steak out of a crisp packet with a paper fork.

It’s not dignified, it’s far from elite and the looks of intrigue and confusion from anyone passing me by are enough to make me feel well and truly judged. And, I’m sort of on their side here too. There’s no real rhyme or reason behind any of it besides the fact that Doritos has said that I can.

Over the next month or so, more than 100 restaurants, bars, and kitchens across theand beyond have partnered up with the Walkers brand to bring their own culinary creations to life. In theory, the process is simple: buy a bag of Doritos, go to one of the participating vendors, hand over your crisps and pay £5 for a meal involving said bag.

The process is simple: buy a bag of Doritos, go to a participating vendors, hand over your crisps and pay £5 for a meal involving said bagBut, yes, as I say, the process should theoretically be simple. Heading to the nearest Spar (other supermarkets are available), the crisp buying process was a doddle.

Posed with the choice of Tangy Cheese, Chilli Heatwave or Cool Original, I go for the latter considering it is likely to go with more dishes than the other two. £1.10 down for a “grab bag” containing a questionable amount of crisps inside, finding a suitable kitchen proved to be the biggest challenge for me.

The first venue I went to, which I’ll keep unnamed here, said they weren’t able to continue with the partnership after their own management raised some sort of undisclosed issues over it. Another also unnamed venue wasn’t even open when it said it was supposed to be.where the House of Habesha - known for its East African dishes - was up and running.

"I have a bag of Doritos," I sheepishly approach the server. "Do I just hand them over to you? " Thankfully, the very friendly girl behind the counter knew exactly what I was referring to and said she’d be happy to take my crisps and use them in a meal of my choosing incorporating either steak, chicken, halloumi or prawns. I go for the first because, well, it’s steak.

But I know nothing else about what’s in store for my lunch. Throughout the next few minutes, onions, salsa and a light (as requested) dosing of chimichurri sauce are all incorporated into the mix as it’s cooked in front of me. The server tells me I’m actually the second person of the day to bring a bag of Doritos over - and she’s always excited to see what meal can be concocted.

She agrees with me that Cool Original was the right choice for what’s being made, although her boss has said that a Lime version of the crisps also pairs well. She then cuts open my bag, and loads it in with the cooked steak and spicy-tinged flavours. Handing it over in exchange for my £5, it’s certainly a novel concept. The bag is hot, and I’m given a plastic fork to eat it up with.

The saltiness of the crisps work well with the mild spice, whilst the steak is cooked perfectly. Besides the novelty, it is just steak and Doritos. But I’m prepared to be drawn in by the façade of it all. It’s a fair portion for the price of £5 too, coming with a piece of steak and some veggies added in.

Obviously, you have to include the cost of the Doritos in the overall price (£1.10 for me) but I can’t see how you’d find steak nachos for just £6.10 anywhere else. I do quite like that you can get a very different version everywhere you go too. There’s kebab spots and burger joints all over town doing their own takes, and countless different flavours of Doritos to go with them. The opportunities are endless.

It’s also a nice way for people to discover some independent and local kitchens they may not have visited otherwise. For a quick lunchtime, it’s effective. It’s fresh and tasty, but I can’t help but feel that it might have been nicer to enjoy it outside of a plastic bag. Aesthetics make a difference, don’t they.to visit until Sunday, June 28.

And if you don’t have a bag of Doritos at your disposal, you can buy a bag right at some of the participating venues too. But if you're spoilt for choice, I can definitely say House of Habesha is worth a visit. Just be prepared for a few questionable looks as you walk around town with your ripped bag of crisps and steak. It is what it is





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