Stefan Pascu Murder-Suicide North Royalton Ohio Parents-In-Law

North Royalton Police confirm Stefan Pascu killed former in-laws Sorin and Emilia Ciortan then himself. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday night in Ohio, linked to a bitter decade-old divorce.

North Royalton Police have confirmed that Stefan Pascu, 71, fatally shot his former parents-in-law, Sorin Ciortan and Emilia Ciortan, before taking his own life in a tragic murder-suicide. The incident took place in the Ciortan family home in North Royalton, Ohio, on Tuesday night, marking the end of a violent ordeal rooted in a bitter divorce from a decade ago.

The Discovery On Birthday

The horror came to light when the victims' daughter, Raluca, 46, drove past her parents' residence on her birthday. She spotted Pascu's car in the driveway and immediately recognized the danger, calling 911 to report an intruder in her parents' house. She warned officers that her ex-husband was unstable and could not let go of their divorce, which ended ten years prior, urging them to bring extra backup due to his volatile state.

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Details Of The Fatal Shootings

Police discovered the front door to the property unlocked before entering the home. They first found Emilia Ciortan, 71, dead in the dining room with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers then located her husband, Sorin Ciortan, 71, upstairs, who had also sustained a gunshot wound to the head. The victims were killed by their former son-in-law, who had traveled back from Romania and stayed in the area for approximately a month leading up to the event.

Investigation And Background Context

Despite Pascu's car remaining in the driveway, police initially failed to locate him inside the house. The Southwest Enforcement Bureau tactical unit was subsequently deployed to conduct a thorough search of the property. They eventually found Pascu dead in the basement, having died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Authorities determined that Pascu purchased the home on October 20, 2006, three days after his first divorce, and later removed his name from the deed following his marriage to Raluca and subsequent separation.

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Police Assessment Of Motive

North Royalton Police Sgt John Stolarski described the killings as an isolated incident likely motivated by Pascu's inability to accept the divorce. He suggested that the timing on Raluca's birthday may have been significant for Pascu's actions. Police noted that while Pascu had no known criminal history, court records from Cuyahoga County reveal domestic proceedings dating back to 2003, including two marriages and two divorces, with his second marriage ending in 2016.

Community Impact And Next Steps

The North Royalton Police Department has stated that the situation is secure and there is no further threat to public safety. The investigation into the shootings remains open as officials continue to process the tragic events. Raluca transferred ownership of the home to herself and her new husband in June 2026, but the Ciortans had been living there under her arrangement. The community now mourns the loss of Sorin and Emilia Ciortan in this senseless act of violence.