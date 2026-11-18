Wild Orchid star Stefanie Fair was awarded $70,000 by Tennessee for a wrongful 2024 DUI arrest. Blood tests proved she was sober, marking a significant legal victory for the pop singer.

Stefanie Fair, a prominent figure in 1990s pop culture as a member of the teen group Wild Orchid, has been awarded a $70,000 settlement following her wrongful arrest for driving under the influence in June 2024. The former singer, who gained fame alongside groupmates Fergie Ferguson and Renee Sands, was stopped by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Keith Velez in Nashville, Tennessee. The legal resolution concludes a distressing chapter that began with an arrest based on disputed sensory evidence rather than biological proof of intoxication.

Arrest Details and Disputed Evidence

Trooper Keith Velez initiated the traffic stop after Fair failed to pull over immediately. During the encounter, Velez claimed to detect a distinct odor of alcohol emanating from Fair or her vehicle, which formed the basis for the field sobriety test. Fair described an immediate sense of dread upon being questioned about alcohol consumption, suspecting the legitimacy of the stop. Video footage obtained by WSMV 4 Investigates revealed that Fair had visited a Chill-N ice cream store in Brentwood, Tennessee, just one hour prior to the arrest, contradicting claims of recent heavy drinking.

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Clean Bloodwork and Legal Strategy

Two months after the initial encounter in June 2024, laboratory results confirmed that Fair's bloodwork was completely clean, proving she was sober at the time of the traffic stop. Benjamin K Raybin, the attorney representing Fair, argued that the state recognized the legal unsupportability of the arrest, anticipating a likely loss at jury trial. The Tennessee Attorney General's office confirmed that the State Board of Claims approved the financial settlement, with the payout scheduled to be processed in the coming weeks. This decision underscores the difficulty of defending against DUI charges when physical evidence contradicts officer testimony.

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Reputational Harm and Mugshot Fees

Despite the legal exoneration, Fair and her husband Ron Fair faced immediate financial and reputational consequences due to the public nature of the arrest. The couple was forced to pay a $7,500 fee to have Fair's mugshot removed from Scoop Nashville, a prominent local gossip website. Ron Fair stated that his wife was effectively extorted due to her celebrity status, as her name and image were used inaccurately across media platforms. The cost of clearing her digital footprint represented a significant portion of the eventual settlement, highlighting the disproportionate burden placed on defendants in high-profile cases.

Pattern of Wrongful DUI Charges in Tennessee

Fair's case is part of a broader pattern of alleged misconduct within the Tennessee Highway Patrol, as highlighted by WSMV 4's investigation into sober driver arrests. This marks the second instance in recent months where a sober driver has received a federal settlement for wrongful DUI charges. In September of the same year, Thomas Manis, a driver from Monroe County, received a $75,000 settlement after being wrongfully charged in 2023. Manis had passed field sobriety tests and subsequently showed no drugs or alcohol in his system, mirroring the evidentiary contradictions found in Fair's case. These settlements suggest a systemic issue where troopers may be relying on ambiguous sensory observations rather than concrete toxicology results.