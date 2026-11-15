Steffie Waters Seen With Adam Coff After Heeney Engagement End

Steffie Waters sparks engagement rumors by appearing with Adam Coff. Police drop sexual assault charges against Isaac Heeney amid ongoing civil proceedings.

Steffie Waters was spotted in intimate company with property developer and horse racing figure Adam Coff at the Mount Erica Hotel in Prahran. This sighting occurred on the evening following the AFL Grand Final on September 26, signaling a new chapter in her personal life. The appearance follows widespread reports that Waters had ended her engagement to Sydney Swans player Isaac Heeney. The couple's relationship had been under intense public scrutiny for months.

Heeney Sexual Assault Investigation Outcome

Victoria Police confirmed on Friday that investigators would not proceed with criminal charges regarding the incident at Melbourne's Pullman Hotel. Detectives had received reports of sexual assault in East Melbourne on August 17 involving three women and four Sydney Swans players. These players included Isaac Heeney, Chad Warner, Nick Blakey, and James Jordon. Riley Bice was treated as a witness and cleared of any wrongdoing. Police cited insufficient evidence and an ongoing civil matter as reasons for not charging anyone.

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Waters And Coff Mount Erica Hotel Meeting

Witnesses described Waters appearing very cosy with Adam Coff at the gastro pub. Friends noted that Coff was accompanied by his close friend Toby Roberts. Roberts is the former partner of Simone Callahan, who was the ex-wife of late cricket legend Shane Warne. One onlooker specifically mentioned that Waters was not wearing her engagement ring during the meeting. The setting is a popular spot among Melbourne's sporting and social elite. This visual cue fueled immediate speculation about the status of her engagement.

Heeney Hotel Scandal And Waters Response

The public breakdown of the engagement stems from an after-party on August 17. Heeney attended the event with other Sydney Swans players, where exotic dancers were present. Sources claim Waters viewed this as a betrayal and fled the couple's $4 million Maroubra home. She traveled to Noosa to stay with her sister and removed photos from social media. Heeney attempted to salvage the relationship for weeks, but friends said Waters could not forgive the perceived infidelity. She also posted images mimicking paparazzi shots of Heeney leaving a Thai massage parlour in Maroubra.

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Steffie Waters Recent Movements And Statements

Waters traveled overseas to escape the intense media attention surrounding the scandal. She later returned to Sydney and resumed posting on social media. Her recent posts appeared to reference Heeney indirectly. A source told Daily Mail Australia on September 30 that Waters had quietly called off the engagement. Neither party has publicly addressed the end of their relationship formally. The speculation intensified when she was seen with Adam Coff shortly after the Grand Final.

Heeney Statement And Civil Proceedings Status

Isaac Heeney issued a statement welcoming the police announcement regarding the lack of criminal charges. He described the past three months as incredibly difficult for his family and Steffie Waters. He thanked the Sydney Swans club, his teammates, and friends for their support. Heeney stated he is focused on repaying the club's faith in him. The lawyer for one of the accusers stated the client was devastated. The legal matter is expected to continue through civil channels despite the police decision.