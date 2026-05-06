Stefon Diggs Cleared of Assault Charges in Landmark Legal Victory

NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been found not guilty of strangulation and assault charges following a high-profile trial involving his former private chef.

In a resounding victory for the NFL star, Stefon Diggs has been acquitted of all charges related to the alleged assault of his former private chef.

The legal proceedings, which took place in Dedham, concluded with a not-guilty verdict on both a felony charge of strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery. The gravity of the situation was evident as Diggs faced a potential sentence of up to five years in prison had he been convicted. Upon hearing the verdict, the wide receiver was visibly moved, appearing to wipe away tears of relief as his legal team and supporters congratulated him.

The trial had been a significant source of stress, casting a shadow over his professional commitments, including his experience during the Super Bowl season. The core of the prosecution's case rested on the testimony of Jamila Adams, a woman known as Mila, who served as a live-in personal chef for the athlete. Adams alleged that an encounter on December 2 of the previous year escalated into violence during a dispute over her compensation.

She testified that Diggs entered her room following a text-based argument and proceeded to smack her with an open hand before wrapping his arm around her neck and choking her, which she claimed left her struggling for breath. Adams described their history as a complicated mixture of professional and personal, noting that they had previously been 'friends with benefits' before her employment as his chef.

Throughout her testimony, Adams became emotional, though she was frequently admonished by the judge to remain direct and avoid adding unnecessary details to her responses. The defense, led by attorneys Mitch Schuster and Andrew Kettlewell, mounted a rigorous challenge to Adams' credibility. They argued that the allegations were entirely fabricated and represented a calculated attempt at opportunistic targeting.

Schuster pointed out that professional athletes often have targets on their backs because their high-profile contracts make them attractive targets for those seeking large settlements. The defense highlighted a significant shift in the financial demands made by the accuser, noting that an initial request for 19,000 dollars had eventually ballooned into a demand for 5.5 million dollars.

Furthermore, they presented testimony from employees and friends who stated that Adams showed no signs of injury in the days following the alleged incident, arguing that the prosecution failed to provide 'a single shred of credible evidence' to support the claims of strangulation. Assistant District Attorney Drew Virtue urged the jury to consider the testimony of Jamila Adams carefully, acknowledging that while she may not have been a perfect witness—describing her as argumentative and avoidant—her account should not be disregarded entirely.

However, the jury ultimately found the defense's narrative more compelling. The conclusion of the trial serves as a stark reminder of the pressures faced by public figures in the legal system. As the legal battle ended, the focus returned to Diggs' career and his status as a free agent in the NFL.

The resolution of this case allows the star athlete to move forward without the looming threat of incarceration or the stain of a felony conviction, marking a definitive end to a tumultuous legal chapter





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stefon Diggs NFL Legal Verdict Court Trial Acquittal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katy Perry Attends Met Gala Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Justin Trudeau AbsentPop star Katy Perry made a public appearance at the Met Gala following accusations of sexual assault by Ruby Rose, while her boyfriend, Justin Trudeau, was not in attendance. The singer addressed the event in a distinctive outfit and previously denied the allegations as false.

Read more »

Roofer Cleared of Fraud Charges After Customer ComplaintsA roofer from Coatbridge, Sean Paul McFarlane, has been found not guilty of fraud despite previous complaints about his work and sales tactics. Trading standards had previously secured a court order against his company regarding unlawful practices. The case involved allegations of taking deposits without completing work, but the jury returned unanimous not guilty verdicts after a two-day trial.

Read more »

Man accused of Manchester Airport police assault 'felt under attack'Muhammad Amaad says he felt he 'had to defend himself' as police tried to arrest him.

Read more »

Taiwan Table Tennis Star Accuses Security Guard of Sexual Assault at London ChampionshipsTaiwanese table tennis player Cheng I-ching alleges she was sexually assaulted by a security guard at the World Team Championships in London, sparking a conversation about athlete safety and human rights in sports.

Read more »

Manchester Airport Altercation: Man Claims Self-Defence in Assault on Firearms OfficerA 26-year-old man testified he struck a police officer at Manchester Airport believing he and his brother were under attack. Both brothers are on trial accused of assaulting police officers during an incident in July 2024.

Read more »

Coatbridge roofer cleared of fraud charges after spate of customer complaintsTrading standards officers secured a court order against Sean Paul McFarlane last year, prohibiting his company from 'engaging in unlawful practices'.

Read more »