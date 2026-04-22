Stella Maxwell Dating DJ Anyma Following Kristen Stewart Romance

Supermodel Stella Maxwell has reportedly found love with Italian DJ Matteo Milleri, known as Anyma, after her two-year relationship with Kristen Stewart. The news comes as Stewart reflects on past pressures to hide her relationships with women.

Supermodel Stella Maxwell appears to have moved on from her past relationships and found new affection with Italian-American DJ Matteo Milleri , professionally known as Anyma .

Sources report that the Victoria's Secret model, 35, and the renowned DJ have been quietly dating for several months, with their connection reportedly deepening into something serious. Anyma has subtly acknowledged Maxwell on his social media platforms, including a Valentine's Day post earlier this year, hinting at the blossoming romance. This new relationship marks a fresh chapter for Maxwell, who previously shared a two-year romance with actress Kristen Stewart and was also linked to pop star Miley Cyrus.

This news arrives alongside reflections from Kristen Stewart regarding the pressures she faced to conceal her relationships with women earlier in her career. The 36-year-old actress, now married to screenwriter Dylan Meyer, revealed in an interview with ABC News Live Prime Time With Linsey Davis that she was advised by trusted individuals to downplay or hide her same-sex relationships for the sake of her Hollywood career.

Stewart powerfully articulated her refusal to compromise her authenticity, stating she wouldn't live a 'partial life' or contribute to a system that excludes others. She recounted being told directly that her career prospects would improve if she refrained from public displays of affection with female partners, a suggestion she vehemently rejected.

Stewart’s decision to publicly acknowledge her sexuality on Saturday Night Live in 2017 was a deliberate act of defiance against these pressures, aiming to create a more open and accepting environment. She emphasized that her relationships were never guarded out of a desire for secrecy, but rather a desire for genuine connection and visibility.

The actress noted that even before her official coming out, media attention surrounding her romantic life made it clear what was happening, and she chose to embrace that reality rather than hide it. Stewart’s journey to finding love and acceptance has been well-documented. Following her split from Maxwell in 2018, and a brief reconciliation in 2019, she briefly dated Sara Dinkin before finding lasting happiness with Dylan Meyer, whom she married in April 2025.

Stewart’s openness about her experiences highlights the challenges faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in the entertainment industry and beyond, and her commitment to living authentically serves as an inspiration. Meanwhile, Anyma, Maxwell’s new partner, brings his own history to the relationship, having previously been in a relationship with singer Grimes, who shares three children with Elon Musk.

The pairing of a high-profile supermodel and a globally recognized DJ suggests a potentially high-profile relationship, though both parties have maintained a relatively low profile regarding their romance thus far. The development underscores the ever-evolving romantic lives of celebrities and the ongoing conversations surrounding identity, authenticity, and the pressures of public perception





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Stella Maxwell Anyma Matteo Milleri Kristen Stewart Dylan Meyer Celebrity Relationships

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