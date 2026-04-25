Step into the World of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2': A Guide to the Film's Stunning Locations

Discover the filming locations of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' in New York City, from Midtown Manhattan and Central Park to the trendy Long Island Bar in Brooklyn. Get inspired to plan your own fashionable getaway!

The highly anticipated sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada,' arriving in UK cinemas next week, is already sparking travel inspiration. The original film, a cultural touchstone, showcased glamorous locations like New York City and Paris, and the new installment expands on this allure with a fresh set of stunning backdrops.

Filming locations have been spotted across Manhattan, including Midtown, Madison Square Park, and Central Park, offering fans a chance to walk in the footsteps of Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci. A key scene was filmed at 1221 Avenue of the Americas, a prominent Rockefeller Group building, while Anne Hathaway was also seen filming in the more understated charm of Madison Square Park, capturing the authentic energy of the city with bustling streets and iconic yellow taxis.

Central Park, a New York landmark, provides a backdrop for what appears to be a more somber scene, prompting speculation about the film's plot. Beyond Manhattan's iconic parks and skyscrapers, the film also ventures into Brooklyn, specifically the Long Island Bar on Atlantic Avenue. This beloved local establishment, known for its vintage style and exceptional cocktails, is set to gain even more recognition after being featured as the setting for a date scene involving Andy Sachs.

The bar's glowing neon sign and inviting atmosphere have already garnered rave reviews, with patrons praising its inventive food, flowing drinks, and overall ambience. The film's choice of locations reflects a blend of high-profile landmarks and hidden gems, offering a diverse portrayal of New York City's vibrant character. The attention to detail, such as filming scenes with real traffic, adds to the authenticity and immersive experience for viewers.

The sequel promises to deliver not only a compelling narrative but also a visual feast for travel enthusiasts. From the grandeur of Radio City Music Hall and the Museum of Modern Art near the Avenue of the Americas filming location to the tranquil beauty of Madison Square Park and the sprawling greenery of Central Park, the film showcases the multifaceted appeal of New York City.

The inclusion of the Long Island Bar adds a touch of local flavor, highlighting the city's thriving bar scene and unique neighborhood gems. As fans eagerly await the film's release on May 1st, they are already planning their own itineraries to explore these iconic locations, inspired by the glamorous world of 'The Devil Wears Prada' and the allure of its captivating settings.

The film serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring appeal of New York City as a destination for fashion, film, and unforgettable experiences





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Devil Wears Prada 2 New York City Filming Locations Travel Anne Hathaway Meryl Streep Central Park Long Island Bar Madison Square Park Midtown Manhattan

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