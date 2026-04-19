Men are discovering a new standard in comfort and performance with Step One's bamboo viscose boxer briefs. Praised for their softness, breathability, and innovative design features like the 3D Comfort Pouch and Ultraglyde panels, these boxers are proving to be a game-changer for everyday wear and athletic activities. The brand is currently offering significant savings through multi-pack bundle deals, making high-performance, sustainable underwear more accessible than ever.

A wave of enthusiasm is sweeping through online shopping communities as consumers champion a particular brand of men's underwear: Step One . These are not just any boxers; they are being hailed as superb, owing to the brand's specialization in high-performance, exceptionally comfortable men's underwear. What sets Step One apart is its commitment to using sustainable and breathable bamboo viscose, a material that offers a luxurious feel against the skin while also being environmentally conscious.

To further entice shoppers, Step One is currently presenting attractive money-saving bundle offers, making it an opportune moment to invest in superior undergarments. The Step One range showcases an impressive variety of styles, catering to diverse preferences. Among these, the Boxer Brief has emerged as a particularly favored choice, currently retailing at £17 for a single pair. For those looking to build a more substantial collection, the bundle deals provide excellent value. A seven-pack option reduces the cost per pair to £15.30, bringing the total to £107.10 with an added 10% discount. Even more compelling is the 10-pack deal, which further lowers the price per pair to £13.60, with the total cost amounting to £136 after a substantial 20% off. A four-pack is also available, priced at £68 in total, maintaining the £17 per-pair cost. The brand offers an extensive palette of colours and an inclusive size range from S to 6XL, with a specific recommendation that these boxers are best suited for individuals with thicker legs. Key to the exceptional comfort and performance of Step One boxers are their innovative design features. The 3D Comfort Pouch is a standout element, featuring an integrated piece of elastic that meticulously surrounds the pouch to ensure everything remains securely and comfortably in place. Complementing this is the inclusion of Ultraglyde panels, strategically engineered to minimize friction, chafing, and the dreaded ride-up effect. These features are invaluable whether one is engaged in intense running, rigorous training, or simply navigating the demands of a busy day. The fabric itself, sumptuously soft bamboo viscose, is more than just comfortable; it possesses remarkable properties. The brand asserts that this fabric effectively wicks away moisture, ensuring a dry and fresh feel, while also maintaining breathability and offering antibacterial benefits, contributing to overall hygiene and comfort. Another popular option is the Boxer Brief Fly, which follows a similar pricing structure: £17 per pair when bought individually or as a four-pack, dropping to £15.30 each in a seven-pack, and further reducing to £13.60 each in a 10-pack. These are available in sizes M to 4XL and share all the innovative features of the standard Boxer Brief, with the added advantage of a convenient easy-access fly for enhanced practicality. For those seeking alternatives or different styles, other brands also present compelling options. Debenhams, for instance, is currently offering a French Connection 5 Pack Cotton Boxers set for £28, a significant reduction from its original price of £50. These are available in black and sizes S to XXL, featuring a classic elasticated waistband adorned with the French Connection branding logo. Meanwhile, Next has its Blue 10 Pack A-Front Boxers on offer at £48, available in sizes small to 3XL. These come in a variety of colours and prints, crafted from a comfortable cotton blend, and also feature text branding on the waistband. However, the overwhelming sentiment regarding Step One's Boxer Brief is overwhelmingly positive. Customer testimonials consistently highlight the exceptional comfort and performance. One reviewer expressed their satisfaction by stating: They're great, stop you sweating and sticking together, feels like wearing nothing. Another enthusiast lauded the boxers as Superb boxers. Soft and flattering. Keep their shape and colour wash after wash. Customer service excellent. Highly recommend. Further feedback on platforms like Trustpilot echoes this sentiment. While one customer humorously noted they exercise in them and wished they were slightly longer, they still declared their love for the product. The majority of buyers, however, are deeply satisfied, with one stating: If you want comfort and quality, there is only one place to go to. Seriously nobody comes close to how great these underwear are. This widespread praise underscores Step One's success in delivering underwear that truly stands out for its comfort, quality, and innovative design





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