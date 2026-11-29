Inquest reveals Damien Bennett, 55, took his own life days before Moses Fernandes' trial, fearing job loss. The tragedy follows the murder of Terry McFadyen and grandson Connor Williamson's suicide.

An inquest into the death of carer Damien Bennett, 55, has heard that the grieving family member died by suicide just days before the trial of Moses Fernandes, the man accused of murdering Bennett's beloved stepfather, Terry McFadyen. Bennett had feared that his employer would not grant him leave to attend the proceedings, a pressure compounded by the recent loss of his stepfather and other personal stresses.

Tragedy Strikes Norfolk Family Again

Bennett's death marks the third major tragedy to strike the family in just 13 months. This heartbreaking event follows the suicide of Terry McFadyen's grandson, Connor Williamson, 17, who took his own life last year. Williamson had been bullied during Army basic training and died in May of the previous year, before his grandfather's death occurred in November.

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The Violent Killing of Terry McFadyen

The family's suffering began on November 1 of last year when Terry McFadyen, 71, was stabbed 179 times in front of his partner, Jenny Holmwood. Fernandes, then 22 and a student at the University of East Anglia, had been living with the couple in Bowthorpe, near Norwich, Norfolk, for six months as an act of kindness from McFadyen and Holmwood. During a psychotic episode driven by a schizophrenia-like disorder, Fernandes believed McFadyen was trying to poison him.

Professional and Housing Pressures Mounted

After the killing, Bennett was given two weeks of compassionate leave by his employer, Independence Matters. However, the inquest heard that he feared he would not be granted additional time off to attend the trial scheduled for June 8. He worried about losing his job if he took the time without formal approval. His diary indicated he intended to attend, but this communication gap left him in a state of distress.

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Compounding his grief, Bennett had recently learned that his landlord was selling the house he had shared with a friend for 20 years. The prospect of moving caused significant anxiety due to the costs involved and the difficulty of transporting his massive record collection. As a local radio DJ and music aficionate, these records were a vital part of his life. He had recently informed his general practitioner about dark thoughts, though no prescription for antidepressants was issued.

Failed Communication and Fatal Outcome

On June 4, the day before Bennett's death, his sister, Lucy, sent him a text message revealing that the trial was not going ahead. Prosecutors had accepted a guilty plea from Fernandes for manslaughter by diminished responsibility. Bennett never saw the message. Later that day, his housemate returned home to find him dead. Police discovered a handwritten note citing pressures from work, the murder of his stepfather, and the impending move.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that Bennett died by hanging, with toxicology reports showing no significant findings. The discrepancy in whether leave was approved remains a point of contention, as Independence Matters stated leave was approved for June 8 to 10, while Bennett believed it was denied. Fernandes received an indefinite hospital order at Norwich Crown Court on September 24, while the family expressed a loss of faith in human nature.