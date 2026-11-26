Convicted rapist Stephan Garner receives a minimum 23-year sentence for the brutal murder of Amber O'Brien, who was nine weeks pregnant with twins at the time of her death in Manchester.

Stephan Garner, a 31-year-old man with a violent criminal history, has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 23 years for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Amber O'Brien. The sentencing took place at Manchester Crown Court, where the court heard graphic details of how Garner stabbed Ms. O'Brien more than 60 times before disposing of her body in his eighth-floor flat in Blackley, Manchester.

Details Of The Brutal Murder And Cleanup

On the morning of April 18, 2024, Garner attacked Ms. O'Brien, who was nine weeks pregnant with twins, at his residence at Somerton Court. He knifed her repeatedly in the neck and face, leaving over 60 separate puncture wounds as recorded by a pathologist. After the killing, Garner stripped her body, wrapped it in a tarpaulin, and bound it with gaffer tape on the bathroom floor before beginning an extensive cleanup process.

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Evidence presented to the court showed that Garner had purchased bleach and sponges from Poundland the day before the murder to aid in covering his tracks. He spent a day-and-a-half bleaching the flat, bagging blood-stained clothing, and destroying both Ms. O'Brien's phone and his own to eliminate digital evidence. The body was discovered by police on April 19 when they found Ms. O'Brien naked, cold to the touch, and lying in pools of water.

Prior Criminal Record And Released Conviction

During the sentencing hearing, it was revealed that Garner is a convicted rapist who was previously imprisoned for a violent attack committed when he was 18. In 2015, he was sentenced to 12 years in jail for seven counts of rape following an incident in 2013. He was released in 2023 and was still on license at the time he killed Ms. O'Brien.

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Prosecutor Nigel Powers KC informed the court of Garner's escalating pattern of violence, which included a referral order for battery in 2011 and a conviction for grievous bodily harm in 2015 after an attack on a fellow prisoner. Powers also revealed that Garner killed Ms. O'Brien's cat, Squeak, by placing the animal in the freezer before cleaning up the crime scene.

Relationship Dynamics And Final Moments

The court heard that Garner and Ms. O'Brien had met in Middleton and begun a relationship earlier in the year, which was characterized by frequent arguments and mood swings. Ms. O'Brien had expressed unhappiness to her brother about Garner's behavior and noted that "something ain't fitting with me." There was also a running dispute regarding her flat in Middleton, with Garner pressuring her to move into his Blackley residence, which she did three weeks before her death.

In the early hours of April 18, tensions escalated after Garner drank alcohol and took cocaine. Ms. O'Brien attempted to leave for her mother's house, telling Garner via a doorbell camera close to 4:29 am that they were done. However, she returned to the flat in the lift at 4:45 am with her cat. Garner is believed to have killed her shortly after 6:20 am on April 18.

Judge's Condemnation And Sentencing Outcome

High Court Judge Suzanne Goddard rejected Garner's defense claims that he had "lost control" or that Ms. O'Brien had pulled a knife on him. She described his testimony as a "carefully constructed tissue of lies" and noted that his claims of abuse were unsubstantiated. Garner was found guilty of murder earlier this month after five hours of deliberations by jurors, whom he swore at upon the return of the verdict.

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The public gallery erupted in shouts of "yes" and applause as the sentence was handed down. The conviction ensures that Garner will remain behind bars for a minimum of 23 years for the tragic and violent end of Ms. O'Brien's life and the life of her unborn twins.