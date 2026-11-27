Stephan Garner receives a minimum 23-year prison term for the brutal stabbing of pregnant Amber O'Brien. The convicted rapist bought cleaning supplies to hide the body in his Manchester flat.

Stephan Garner has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 23 years for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Amber O'Brien. The 31-year-old was found guilty at Manchester Crown Court of stabbing the 32-year-old victim more than 60 times in a brutal attack on April 18. The conviction follows a detailed trial that exposed a pattern of domestic abuse and premeditated attempts to conceal the crime.

Forensic Evidence of Pre-Meditation

CCTV footage captured Garner visiting a Poundland store shortly after the murder to purchase bleach and cleaning sponges. He subsequently bought a large builder's bag and a tarpaulin from a hardware shop and B&Q to wrap Ms O'Brien's body. This calculated shopping trip occurred just hours after he knifed the nine-weeks-pregnant victim in his eighth-floor flat in Blackley, Manchester. Police discovered Ms O'Brien naked and cold to the touch on the bathroom floor the following day.

Also read Stephan Garner Jailed For Life For Murder Of Pregnant Girlfriend Amber O'Brien

Judge Denies Claims of Lost Control

Judge Suzanne Goddard rejected Garner's defense that he lost control during an argument with Ms O'Brien. She stated that Garner presented a carefully constructed tissue of lies, including false claims that the victim pulled a knife on him. The judge noted that Garner had been convicted of seven counts of rape when he was 18 and was still on license for a previous 12-year sentence when he committed this murder.

Detailed Timeline of the April 18 Attack

The court heard that Ms O'Brien had a pregnancy scan on April 17 showing she was carrying twins. Arguments ensued later that evening, leading Ms O'Brien to leave the flat at 4.06 am with her cat. Doorbell cameras showed her telling someone Stephan she was done with their relationship before returning to the building. Garner is believed to have killed her sometime after 6.20 am on April 18.

Advertisement

Background of Abusive Relationship

Ms O'Brien had previously told her brother she was unhappy about Garner's mood swings and that she could not stand him. She had moved into his Blackley flat three weeks prior to her death, despite wanting to stay in her own home. Health professionals were aware of the abusive nature of the relationship, though no formal police reports were made before the fatal incident.

Shocking Details Emerge During Sentencing

Prosecutor Nigel Powers KC revealed that Garner placed Ms O'Brien's cat, Squeak, in the freezer and left it to die after the murder. The sentencing gallery erupted in applause as the verdict was announced, with Garner swearing at jurors during deliberations. The court was told that pathologists recorded more than 60 separate puncture wounds on the victim's neck and face.