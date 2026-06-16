Stephen Baldwin Claims He Was Fired from The Object of My Affection for Being Funnier Than Jennifer Aniston

Stephen Baldwin revealed on his podcast that he lost the role in the 1998 rom-com because producers thought he was funnier than his co-star. He was replaced after two days of filming.

Stephen Baldwin has revealed that he lost out on a major role in the 1998 romantic comedy The Object of My Affection because he outshone his A-list co-star Jennifer Aniston on set.

In a recent episode of his podcast One Bad Movie, the 60-year-old actor claimed that he was originally cast as Aniston's boyfriend in the film, but was fired just two days into production. According to Baldwin, a producer came to his trailer after the second day of shooting and told him there was a problem. The producer said that Baldwin could not be funnier than Jennifer, implying that his comedic performance was overshadowing the lead actress.

Baldwin expressed shock at the comment, noting that the film was a comedy and he believed his role required humor. He clarified that he was not trying to cause drama by sharing the story, but wanted to give fans insight into the sometimes arbitrary nature of Hollywood casting decisions. Baldwin explained that he was instructed to tone down his delivery, which he likened to being comedically castrated.

He attempted to adjust his performance the next day, suppressing his natural instincts, but it was ultimately not enough. He was let go from the project and his role was given to actor John Pankow, best known for his work on the sitcom Mad About You.

The Object of My Affection, directed by Nicholas Hytner and based on a novel by Stephen McCauley, follows a social worker named Nina (Aniston) who becomes pregnant and develops romantic feelings for her gay roommate George (Paul Rudd). The film explores themes of love, friendship, and unconventional relationships. Upon its release, the movie was a moderate box office success and has since gained a cult following.

In recent years, it has been listed among the best breakup movies by publications like Parade and InStyle. Following the film's release, Aniston went on to achieve massive fame through her role on the television show Friends, which lasted for a decade. She also broke out of the romantic comedy genre by taking on edgier roles in films such as Office Space and The Good Girl.

Aniston reunited with Paul Rudd in an episode of Friends and later in the 2012 comedy Wanderlust. Today, she is widely recognized for her starring role in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, which has earned her critical acclaim and multiple award nominations.

Meanwhile, Baldwin's acting career has slowed significantly since his peak in the 1990s. He is best known for his roles in The Usual Suspects, Threesome, and Bio-Dome. In the 2000s, he transitioned into reality television, appearing on shows like The Mole, Celebrity Big Brother, and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

He also participated in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. In a bizarre turn of events, Baldwin made headlines in March when he posted on Instagram suggesting that an alien invasion would change America, seemingly in reaction to the Academy Awards. He wrote about the film Sinners, which starred Michael B. Jordan, and claimed that the leadership wanted people to buy movie tickets while they received box office profits. His comments were widely mocked online, but Baldwin defended his stance.

Despite his controversial statements, Baldwin continues to engage with his audience through his podcast and social media. His career, while not as prominent as his brother Alec Baldwin's, has had its share of memorable moments. The story of his firing from The Object of My Affection adds another layer to the complex history of Hollywood casting decisions and the delicate egos involved in film production.

Overall, the incident highlights how performances can be perceived differently by producers and how the dynamics between cast members can impact a film. Baldwin's anecdote serves as a reminder that even talented actors sometimes face setbacks due to factors beyond their control. His willingness to share this story publicly offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the pressures actors face to conform to certain expectations, especially when sharing the screen with established stars like Jennifer Aniston.

The Object of My Affection remains a beloved film for many, but Baldwin's brief involvement is a footnote in its history, one that might have changed the film's dynamic had he stayed





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