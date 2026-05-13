Stephen Colbert's Most Distracting Crush on A-List Guest

Stephen Colbert, the host of The Late Show, has revealed his most 'distracting' crush on an A-list guest. He reminisced on a time he was 'wildly attracted' to a much-younger star in 2019 and 'didn’t know what to do with his eyeballs.' The guest was Michelle Williams, a 45-year-old actress known for her roles in films like Brokeback Mountain and The Notebook.

Stephen Colbert has revealed his most 'distracting' crush on an A-list guest as he prepares to bid farewell to his talk show after 11 seasons.

The married host, 62, reminisced on a time he was 'wildly attracted' to a much-younger star in 2019 and 'didn't know what to do with his eyeballs.

' Appearing on the Strike Force Five podcast, Colbert was asked by host Jimmy Kimmel: 'Has there been a guest who was so attractive that you found it distracting? ' Colbert admitted: 'I’ll tell you who I did not expect to be wildly attracted to. Like, I didn’t know what to do with myself. I did not know what to do with my eyeballs when Michelle Williams was on for the first time.

'She sat down across from me and I went, ‘F**k, what is wrong with my head? I’d better not look directly at her for this entire interview.

' Colbert, who has been married to Evelyn McGee since 1993, then heaped praise on the 45-year-old Dawson's Creek star's 'vibe' and 'face', calling her 'so beautiful. '

The married talk show icon, 62, whose show was canceled last year after a decade on-air, reminisced on a time he was 'wildly attracted' to a much-younger star in 2019 and 'didn’t know what to do with his eyeballs'





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