Stephen Colbert's Return to Late-Night Television

Stephen Colbert made his grand return to late-night television one day after his final episode hosting The Late Show on CBS. He became the host of the show after taking over for David Letterman in 2015 and stayed before the cancelation was announced last May. His farewell episode aired featuring Sir Paul McCartney as the last guest he would interview on the program.

Stephen Colbert made his grand return to late-night television just one day after his final episode hosting The Late Show on CBS. After taking over for the outgoing David Letterman in 2015, Colbert stayed at the helm of the iconic program before its cancellation was announced last May.

It was then reported that the show lost $40 million a year for the network, via entertainment journalist Matthew Belloni at Puck. Colbert's farewell episode aired Thursday night, with Sir Paul McCartney stepping in to be the last celebrity guest he would interview on the program. By Friday night, he was appearing on local public access television in Monroe County, Michigan, compering their show Only in Monroe.

'It's been an excruciating 23 hours without being on TV, so I am grateful to be able to be here on Monroe Community Media before they also get acquired by Paramount,' he joked in his opening monologue





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