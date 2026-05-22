Stephen Colbert Turns the Tables in Emotional Late Show Finale Celebration

Stephen Colbert concludes his tenure on The Late Show by letting 15 celebrity friends interrogate him with his own signature Questionert.

Stephen Colbert recently hosted a spectacular and reflective event during the penultimate episode of his celebrated series, The Late Show on CBS. In a whimsical twist on his usual format, the 62-year-old comedian decided to turn the tables on his guests.

Instead of him asking the questions, he gathered a prestigious group of fifteen famous friends to interrogate him using his own signature segment known as the Colbert Questionert. The guest list was a veritable who is who of Hollywood and beyond, featuring an eclectic mix of talent including Robert De Niro, Aubrey Plaza, Billy Crystal, and Martha Stewart.

Other notable participants in this celebratory interrogation included Weird Al Yankovic, Josh Brolin, Mark Hamill, Jim Gaffigan, Jeff Daniels, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Sedaris, Ben Stiller, and James Taylor. Even professional journalist John Dickerson and Colbert's own wife, Evie Colbert, joined the fray to put the host in the hot seat for one of the final times.

One of the most anticipated moments of the evening involved the resolution of a long-running mystery regarding a number Colbert had been thinking of for years. Throughout his career, countless celebrities have tried to guess this secret figure, and during this episode, the ten-time Emmy winner finally revealed the answer. It turns out that only two guests had successfully cracked the code over the years.

In 2022, actor Ethan Hawke had correctly deduced that the number was three, citing Colbert's Catholic upbringing and the significance of the Holy Trinity. Similarly, during the height of the pandemic in 2021, Meryl Streep had remotely guessed the same number. Colbert confirmed that three was indeed the correct answer, though the revelation prompted a sharp and political quip from Robert De Niro.

De Niro joked that he had expected the number to be 2.5 million, referring to the volume of Epstein files that he claimed Donald Trump had yet to release to the public. The interrogation delved deep into Colbert's personal tastes and childhood memories, providing fans with an intimate look at the man behind the desk.

He shared that his very first concert experience took place in 1977 in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina, where he attended a performance by flugelhorn player Chuck Mangione during the Children of Sanchez tour alongside his late mother. When discussing music, he identified Glenn Gould's Song Without Words in E Major, Opus 19, Number One as his favorite composition.

His comedic influences were also highlighted, specifically his admiration for Steve Martin, whom he considers to be on his Mount Rushmore of comedy. Colbert revealed a quirky piece of memorabilia: a framed prop cut-out of Martin's head that he pretended was a clock, allowing him to joke that it was Steve Martin O' Clock. On the topic of cuisine, the D.C.

-born presenter described his ideal summer sandwich as thick tomato on thin white bread seasoned with salt and pepper and topped with mayonnaise, whereas for the remainder of the year, he prefers hot pastrami on rye with mustard and coleslaw. The conversation continued with a series of rapid-fire preferences and deeply personal reflections. Colbert admitted that the trapdoor spider is the animal he fears most and expressed a preference for dogs over cats and apples over oranges.

When traveling, he always opts for the aisle seat rather than the window, and he named Raiders of the Lost Ark as his favorite action film. He shared a tender detail about his favorite scent, which is the Kai rose-scented lotion his wife uses after showering, contrasted with his least favorite smell, a pungent memory of rancid grease mixed with sugar.

His earliest childhood memories were tied to his mother, recalling her painting a room and a vivid dream he had as a toddler about an albino version of King Kong. Finally, the devout Catholic touched upon the subject of mortality, stating his belief that death is not an end but a continuance of some kind, described as a dispersion of the self into a greater being.

This blend of humor, nostalgia, and spirituality served as a fitting conclusion to a legendary run on late-night television





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stephen Colbert The Late Show Celebrity Interviews Pop Culture Comedy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Aubrey Plaza attends The Last Show with Stephen Colbert on her heavily pregnant figureAubrey Plaza attended The Last Show with Stephen Colbert on the second-to-last episode and tossed a surprise dose of star power on the show to the cheers of an audience. She was seen flashing her heavily pregnant figure while wearing a navy maxi dress that downplayed her bump. She also made a grand entrance when her name was announced by guest announcer John Dickerson.

Read more »

Stephen Colbert bids emotional farewell to The Late Show after 11 yearsStephen Colbert signed off from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in emotional fashion on Wednesday night, bringing an end to his celebrated 11-year run. See photos

Read more »

Paul McCartney surprise appearance on Stephen Colbert's final Late Show episodeThe moment proved historic as McCartney and his Beatles bandmates - John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison - famously made their first TV appearance in the United States at the Ed Sullivan Theatre, where Colbert is filmed, in 1964.

Read more »

Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Give Stephen Colbert an Unusual Sendoff as The Late Show EndsJimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel are giving their friend Stephen Colbert an unusual sendoff as The Late Show airs its last episode on Thursday by closing their own sets and going dark in late-night solidarity.

Read more »