Stephen Crean Testifies Anthony Williams Was On A Mission During Train Stabbings

Nottingham Forest fan Stephen Crean tells Cambridge Crown Court he tackled Anthony Williams to stop him from reaching more passengers on the LNER train.

Nottingham Forest supporter Stephen Crean testified at Cambridge Crown Court that Anthony Williams was determined and focused during the violent attack on a London-bound train. Crean, who physically intervened to prevent the attacker from reaching a crowded buffet car, described the incident as a calculated mission rather than a random outburst.

Crean Describes The Physical Confrontation

Crean told jurors that he first heard a girl screaming about a man with a large knife before he saw Williams pull a blade from nowhere. He stated that Williams asked him directly if he wanted to die before engaging in a struggle over the weapon. Crean explained that his primary goal was to create a barrier between the attacker and the other passengers fleeing toward the buffet car door.

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Williams Denied Murder Intentions In Court

The defendant denies attempting to murder ten people on the service that was halted in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, on November 1 last year. Jurors have been informed that while there is no dispute regarding Williams perpetrating the attack, they must determine whether he intended to kill his victims. Williams also denies charges related to attempted murders in Peterborough on October 31 and at Pontoon Dock DLR station in London on November 1.

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CCTV And Police Interviews Shown To Jury

Court proceedings included footage from a police interview where Crean detailed his actions while bandaged and injured. He recounted how he went down during the tussle, lost his phone, and later locked himself in a toilet to call emergency services. Crean noted that Williams appeared normal and calm throughout the event, showing no signs of anger despite the violence.

Trial Continues At Cambridge Crown Court

The legal proceedings are ongoing as the jury weighs the evidence presented by witnesses like Crean against the defense arguments. Crean emphasized that he acted immediately upon hearing the buffet door click shut to try and stop Williams from using the knife further. The case remains active with no final verdict delivered yet.