Stephen Fry on Age Gap Marriage and Intimate Questions: 'Elliot Holds All the Power'

Stephen Fry opens up on The Assembly about his marriage to Elliot, age gap dynamics, and a surprising question about his sexual preferences. He reflects on his experiences as a gay man, and the challenges of being gay in the past.

Stephen Fry , the renowned actor, comedian, and presenter, recently appeared on ITV's The Assembly, a show featuring interviews with a panel of neurodivergent individuals. During the episode, he engaged in candid discussions about his personal life, including his marriage to Elliot , who is significantly younger than him. Fry, who came out as gay in the late 1980s and married Elliot in 2015, addressed questions about their age gap , revealing insights into the dynamics of their relationship.

He humorously stated that Elliot 'holds all the power' and makes many of the decisions, which works well for them because he trusts him. Fry also expressed a degree of empathy for those who may not understand or approve of age gap relationships, emphasizing the importance of love and mutual respect as the foundation of any relationship, highlighting that the only thing that truly matters is love. He indicated that as long as it's not exploitative and felt on both sides, the age difference is irrelevant. He also opened up about his personal experience navigating the landscape of being gay during the time, sharing some of the challenges he had to go through.\In addition to discussing his marriage, Fry was also subjected to a very intimate question regarding his sexual preferences, which caught him off guard. The presenter responded with a great deal of humor, covering his face in apparent shock, finding it incredibly direct. He expressed his surprise, joking that it was 'as direct as it gets,' and ultimately chose to keep the details private, stating that he thought it best to leave it a mystery. He had previously mentioned that the questions from the panel of interviewers were more challenging than the experience on Celebrity Traitors. Fry also opened up about his past, admitting that growing up, he sometimes felt as though he was hiding a secret, sharing some of his experiences to The Times. Fry's reflections offered a window into his younger years and the struggles of self-discovery, and the shame that he had to deal with. He discussed the challenges of being gay during a time of widespread prejudice and social stigma. Fry explained that being gay felt like there was a 'horror inside him' as a teenager, detailing how it created years of misery and feelings of rejection. In this environment, it was very hard for Fry to come to terms with the person that he was, and find someone that he could trust.\Fry, in the candid interview with The Times, delved into his early experiences with his sexuality, confessing that he had been known as 'Celibate Stephen' during the 1980s. He attributed this to a combination of fear and his intense focus on his work. Furthermore, he talked about his experience of feeling like an outsider in gay bars. He said that he was not cool and did not fit in, so he focused on conversations instead of dancing or other interactions. He acknowledged the difficult legacy of the AIDS crisis and the loss of friends, while also recognizing the enriching impact of literature on his life. Fry also spoke of the sense of disgrace and humiliation that gay people faced, drawing parallels to the experiences of Oscar Wilde. He credited writers like EM Forster and Somerset Maugham for providing him with hope and demonstrating that it was possible to live openly and authentically, even in the face of societal prejudice. He said that these writers showed him that there could be a life beyond darkness. Fry's ability to engage with such personal and sensitive topics continues to resonate with audiences, demonstrating his openness and willingness to explore the complexities of human relationships and his own journey.





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