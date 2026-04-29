Stephen Fry Sues Tech Conference for £100,000 After Stage Fall

Stephen Fry is taking legal action against CogX Festival Ltd and Blonstein Events Ltd after suffering severe injuries – a broken leg, hip and ribs – in a fall from the stage at the O2 Arena in September 2023. He is seeking up to £100,000 in damages.

Renowned broadcaster and author Stephen Fry is pursuing legal action against the organizers of the CogX technology conference, seeking up to £100,000 in damages following a significant fall during a September 2023 event at London’s O2 Arena .

The incident occurred immediately after Fry concluded a keynote speech on Artificial Intelligence, as he attempted to exit the stage. He unexpectedly dropped approximately six feet, landing on the concrete floor below, resulting in severe injuries. Medical assessments confirmed a fractured right leg in multiple places, four fractures to his pelvis, and several broken ribs. Following the fall, Fry required a walking stick for a period to aid his recovery and mobility.

The legal claim, filed through his representatives at Fieldfisher, names both CogX Festival Ltd and Blonstein Events Ltd as defendants, alleging negligence and a breach of statutory duty in ensuring the safety of the stage and backstage areas. Court documents specifically cite a failure to provide adequate lighting and protective measures to prevent falls from height. The lawsuit details the circumstances of the accident, emphasizing the lack of safety precautions that contributed to Fry’s injuries.

The claim asserts that the defendants, or their agents, were responsible for maintaining a safe environment for speakers and attendees. Fry publicly disclosed the extent of his injuries in a December 2023 interview with Claudia Winkleman on BBC Radio 2, describing the shock of realizing he was walking off an unprotected edge of the stage.

He expressed gratitude for his recovery, acknowledging that the outcome could have been far worse, referencing a fellow patient at Queen Elizabeth Woolwich hospital who suffered a similar fall from a lesser height and faced a permanent inability to walk. Fry also extended praise to the National Health Service (NHS) for the exceptional care he received at Queen Elizabeth Woolwich, highlighting the dedication and skill of the medical staff.

He noted a period of self-consciousness as he transitioned from using a walking stick, which he found served as a visual cue for others to provide space and assistance in crowded London streets. Responses from the defendants have been varied. CogX issued a brief statement indicating they are unable to comment due to the ongoing legal proceedings, but reiterated their concern for Fry’s well-being and wishes for a full recovery.

Blonstein Events Ltd, however, claims they have not yet been formally served with court proceedings and expressed confidence in their defense, asserting they bear no responsibility for the incident. Their spokesperson indicated that their insurers are prepared to vigorously contest the claim. Keith Barrett, representing Fry, lamented the necessity of legal action, explaining that the defendants’ refusal to accept Fry’s account of events necessitated the involvement of the court to determine liability and assess damages.

The incident also prompted a review by Greenwich Council, who were alerted to the fall and considered launching an investigation into the safety protocols at the O2 Arena. The case is expected to proceed through the legal system, potentially shedding light on safety standards at large-scale events and the responsibilities of event organizers in ensuring the well-being of participants





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Stephen Fry Cogx Lawsuit Injury Stage Fall O2 Arena Personal Injury Negligence

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