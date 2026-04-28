Stephen Gately's Widower Andrew Cowles Declares Cancer All-Clear, Boyzone Announces Tribute Concert

Andrew Cowles, widower of the late Boyzone star Stephen Gately, has announced he is cancer-free after undergoing treatment. Simultaneously, Boyzone has revealed a one-off concert at Emirates Stadium to honor Gately's memory and hinted at future projects following the success of their recent documentary.

Andrew Cowles , the widower of Boyzone star Stephen Gately , has shared incredibly positive news, announcing he is cancer-free following treatment. This comes seventeen years after the heartbreaking loss of Gately, who tragically died at the age of 33 in 2009 from a pulmonary oedema caused by an undiagnosed heart condition.

Cowles and Gately had entered into a civil partnership in 2006, solidifying their loving relationship. Cowles, now residing in Greece, revealed his cancer diagnosis in February, detailing that he required radiotherapy and chemotherapy for cancer in his pelvic area. He expressed optimism at the time, noting an expected cure rate of over 80% and a longing for his dog during his treatment in London.

In a recent update shared on X (formerly Twitter), Cowles announced the wonderful outcome of his post-treatment MRI scan: 'My three month post cancer treatment MRI scan has come back clear, which is wonderful news! I'll have a PET/CT scan in July which will be the final confirmation... but it's looking great!

' This news provides a beacon of hope and joy for Cowles and those who remember his enduring love for Stephen Gately. The pair had been staying in Mallorca when Stephen unexpectedly passed away in 2009. Stephen Gately rose to fame as a beloved member of the iconic Irish boy band Boyzone, alongside Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, and Shane Lynch. The band’s enduring legacy and the profound impact of Gately’s passing continue to resonate with fans worldwide.

Adding to the excitement surrounding Boyzone, the group has announced a special one-off concert, 'One For The Road: Live At Emirates Stadium' in London on June 6th. This performance, taking place at the 44,000-capacity stadium, will serve as a poignant tribute to Stephen Gately. It marks their first show together since a five-night run at the London Palladium in 2019. The decision to reunite was spurred by the overwhelmingly positive response to the recent Sky documentary, 'Boyzone: No Matter What'.

Ronan Keating shared on BBC Radio 2 that the documentary prompted discussions about the band’s future, hinting at potential activity in 2026. The band further fueled speculation by posting a series of images on Instagram with the caption 'the journey continues', inviting fans to join a mailing list. Boyzone initially disbanded in 2000 after seven years, pursuing individual careers before reuniting in 2007. They embarked on a farewell tour, 'Thank You And Goodnight', between 2018 and 2019.

The Sky documentary revealed deeply emotional moments, including the band members collectively choosing to spend the night with Stephen’s coffin before his funeral, sharing stories and finding solace in each other’s company. The documentary highlighted the profound grief and enduring bond shared by the band members, with Ronan Keating breaking down while discussing the loss of his friend and bandmate





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