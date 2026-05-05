Stephen Ireland Suffers Apparent Leg Break Playing for Non-League All-Stars

Former Premier League star Stephen Ireland sustained a serious leg injury while playing for Wythenshawe Vets, a team of retired professionals, in a cup final match. The game was halted and Ireland was taken to hospital.

Former Premier League midfielder Stephen Ireland experienced a severe leg injury while playing for Wythenshawe Vets , a team comprised of retired professional footballers, during a recent cup final match against South Liverpool Vets.

The incident occurred during a tackle, and initial reports suggest a possible broken leg, with a distinct sound of a snap audible at the time of the injury. The match was immediately halted, and medical personnel were called to the pitch. Ireland was subsequently transported to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The distressing scene unfolded before a crowd of spectators and was captured in footage that quickly circulated on social media platforms, showing players from both teams visibly shocked by the severity of the injury. The Wythenshawe Vets team, which has gained significant attention for its roster of former Premier League stars boasting over 1,800 top-flight appearances, was competing in the final of a local cup competition.

The club’s formation has been a notable event in non-league football, attracting considerable media coverage and fan interest. The team includes well-known names such as Danny Drinkwater, Papiss Cisse, Ravel Morrison, and Antonio Valencia, among others, creating a unique and compelling spectacle for supporters. Following the injury, the match officials made the decision to postpone the remainder of the final, and discussions are underway between both clubs to determine the arrangements for a replay.

The club and Ireland’s wife, Jess, have expressed gratitude for the swift response of the emergency services and the outpouring of support from fans and fellow players. Jess Ireland shared a heartfelt statement through the club’s channels, acknowledging the shock and upset caused by the incident but emphasizing the positive response from those present.

She thanked the supporters of Wythenshawe FC, as well as the players and staff of South Liverpool Vets and Warrington Rylands, for their outstanding support and care. The club also released a statement expressing their solidarity with Ireland and wishing him a full and speedy recovery, referencing his resilient spirit with the message 'Superman will return'. The incident highlights the inherent risks involved in football, even at the non-professional level, and has prompted well wishes from across the football community.

The team’s unique composition, featuring a collection of retired Premier League talents, has captured the imagination of fans, and the injury to Stephen Ireland has further amplified the attention surrounding the club. There has even been interest from sporting icons outside of football, with Usain Bolt expressing a willingness to join the team if he could regain sufficient fitness.

The focus now remains on Ireland’s recovery and the rescheduling of the cup final, with both clubs committed to completing the competition in a fair and respectful manner





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Stephen Ireland Wythenshawe Vets Premier League Injury Football Non-League Danny Drinkwater Papiss Cisse Antonio Valencia Usain Bolt

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