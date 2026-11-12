Stephen Miller And Steve Bannon Push Trump To Send Troops To Texas

Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon urge President Trump to deploy military force in Texas against Democratic officials, signaling a hardline stance on immigration policy.

Political figures Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon are urging President Donald Trump to deploy federal troops into major Texas cities to enforce immigration laws against newly elected Democratic officials. This push occurs immediately after Democrats won significant control in the state during last week's midterm elections, signaling an intense confrontation over federal deportation operations.

Hardline Strategy In Texas

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon described the situation in Texas as an emergency that requires immediate federal intervention. He believes the incoming Democratic leadership intends to dismantle the Trump administration's deportation framework by reducing cooperation with federal agencies. Bannon argues that allowing Texas to become a sanctuary state would fundamentally weaken the nation and warned that the current trajectory is unsustainable. He insists that President Trump must support this aggressive approach to maintain federal authority over immigration enforcement.

Also read Maryland Governor Wes Moore Signals Willingness to Work with White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller on Immigration

Aaron Reitz, the top federal prosecutor for the Houston area, stated that his office represents the last line of defense for federal immigration efforts in the region. Reitz expressed concern that cities in Texas could experience severe instability similar to the events seen in Minneapolis. He noted that the risk of civil unrest has increased significantly as local authorities move to limit their involvement in federal enforcement activities. This legal perspective underscores the high stakes involved in the ongoing policy disagreements between state and federal governments.

Miller Takes Command Of White House

Stephen Miller has officially replaced Susie Wiles as the White House chief of staff, a position that grants him significant influence over the administration's internal operations. Analysts predict that Miller will steer the administration toward a much stricter immigration policy despite political headwinds. Matt Mackowiak, a former senior adviser, characterized Miller as a formidable opponent who will likely ignore legal challenges such as subpoenas from state officials. This appointment signals a decisive shift toward a hardline direction in federal immigration strategy.

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Recent data highlights the scale of current deportation efforts, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement reporting that it deported a record 483,200 people during the fiscal year ending on September 30. The number reflects the administration's previous emphasis on aggressive removal campaigns. Mackowiak suggested that the appointment of Miller indicates a disregard for the warnings sent by voters in recent elections. He estimated that the move remains unpopular among many Republican lawmakers, particularly within the Senate.

Federal Versus State Authority

Legal precedents regarding federal control of state militias will play a critical role in the upcoming clashes. Trump previously asserted his authority to federalize the National Guard when he deemed federal resources insufficient for public safety missions. The Supreme Court recently blocked a deployment to Chicago, ruling that the president likely overstepped his constitutional limits. Following that decision, Trump withdrew federalized units from several major cities, including Los Angeles and Portland. The legal boundaries established by the Court now shape the potential for similar actions in Texas.

The Texas National Guard is scheduled to return to the command of Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa on January 19. This transition will further complicate the dynamic between federal agents and local law enforcement. Additionally, the Houston United States Attorney's office is reviewing mayoral orders that restrict local police from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. These municipal directives aim to limit the reach of federal deportation operations within city limits, creating a direct legal conflict.

Diverging Political Views

President Trump recently indicated that previous deportation tactics may have been too aggressive, suggesting a potential compromise with Democrats regarding migrant status. He floated the idea of allowing some migrants to remain in the United States as part of a broader political deal. This position stands in stark contrast to the demands issued by Steve Bannon, who argued that the president should not negotiate amnesty. Bannon maintained that any agreement with Democrats would be untrustworthy and urged a continued focus on enforcement.

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The midterm elections resulted in a wave of Democratic victories, which exit polls link to voter backlash against specific enforcement tactics. Many citizens appeared to support measures targeting criminal migrants but opposed broader raids, such as those conducted at commercial sites. This public sentiment suggests that a purely punitive approach may face continued resistance. The incoming administration must navigate these complex political realities while attempting to maintain its immigration agenda.