Stephen Miller Appointed Chief of Staff Following Trump's Victory

President-elect Donald Trump names Stephen Miller as White House Chief of Staff. The controversial appointment draws praise from conservative allies and sharp criticism from liberal opponents regarding Miller's immigration policies.

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed on Friday that Stephen Miller will assume the role of White House Chief of Staff, beginning his duties on Monday. This appointment positions Miller, a long-time architect of the administration's hardline immigration policies, as the most powerful figure in the incoming executive branch.

Simultaneously, Trump announced that Susie Wiles will transition from the Chief of Staff role to lead the Trump Political Operation. Wiles, widely described by supporters as the 'ice queen' of the campaign, had managed the political strategy during the election cycle but will now focus on party organization and future electoral efforts.

Also read Trump Replaces Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller After Midterm Losses

Miller's Loyalty Pledged at Mar-a-Lago Gathering

Stephen Miller delivered his first public remarks since the promotion at a gathering at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Friday. Addressing a supportive crowd, Miller expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to serve, framing his career as entirely dependent on Trump's leadership.

Miller described joining the movement in 2015 when Trump descended the golden escalator as the privilege of a lifetime. He asserted that without the President-elect, the United States of America would not exist in its current form, citing Trump's interventions in military, economic, and border security matters.

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The former policy advisor emphasized that Trump saved America from military collapse, economic destruction, and border annihilation. He credited the President with protecting the country from domestic and international threats that could have ended the American dream forever.

Conservative Allies Celebrate and Unleash Support

Key members of the incoming cabinet and conservative figures rallied behind Miller's appointment. Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr praised Miller as the strongest supporter of the America First agenda after Trump, noting that Miller stands next to him in dedication.

Kennedy invoked the phrase 'unleash the kraken' in a social media statement, a slogan associated with far-right media figures and the January 6 Capitol events. The comment signaled a mobilization of aggressive political energy by Miller's allies within the administration.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth also endorsed the move, congratulating Miller as a true patriot and America First fighter. Hegseth promised that the Department of War would stand firmly with Miller, noting his refusal to back down in political battles.

Liberals Condemn Appointment as Cruel Extremism

Liberal commentators and Democratic officials reacted with intense anger to the news. Leftist commentator Krystal Ball stated that the appointment was a giant insult to the country that recently voted against such policies, accusing Trump of having zero interest in moderation or bipartisan cooperation.

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California Governor Gavin Newsom labeled Miller a vile thug and an insult to voters who supported Democrats in the recent elections. Newsom accused Miller of cooking up a sadistic mass deportation regime that ripped apart families and trampled basic civil rights.

Newsom claimed that innocent people have died because of Miller's policies and that voters had rejected his cruelty and extremism. Congressman Robert Garcia added that Miller should lawyer up, specifying his threat to investigate every member of the Trump administration.

Trump Defends Miller as Loyal Fighter and MVP

Donald Trump reaffirmed his commitment to Miller while traveling to Mar-a-Lago. He defended the appointment against perceptions that Miller was merely a wartime consigliere, instead highlighting his character and longevity.

Trump described Miller as a great fighter who had been with him right from the beginning of their political journey. He emphasized that Miller is very loyal and has been an MVP every year, justifying the trust placed in him for the Chief of Staff role.

The President-elect's comments underscored his reliance on Miller's strategic mind and unwavering allegiance. This partnership is expected to define the aggressive policy direction of the incoming White House as it prepares to take office.