Stephen Mulhern to Bring Magic to the High Seas with P&O Cruises

Television star Stephen Mulhern will perform his 'Live & Unbelievable!' magic show and host family workshops on P&O Cruises' Iona ship this summer, offering guests a unique and enchanting experience.

Beloved British entertainer Stephen Mulhern is poised to enchant passengers aboard a P&O Cruises ship this summer with his spectacular magic show , Stephen Mulhern 's Live & Unbelievable!

The popular television personality, aged 49, will be gracing the Iona vessel with his presence, delivering a captivating performance that blends illusion, comedy, and audience participation. This exciting collaboration marks a continuation of Mulhern’s positive relationship with P&O Cruises, promising an unforgettable experience for holidaymakers of all ages. The show will be featured on several seven-night Norwegian fjords cruises, as well as a seven-night voyage exploring the coasts of Spain and France throughout July and August.

Mulhern’s performances, scheduled for four nights during each voyage, will take place within the intimate and sophisticated setting of Iona’s Limelight Club. This venue is renowned for its cabaret-style atmosphere and premium dining options, creating the perfect backdrop for an up-close and personal magic experience. Guests can anticipate a high-energy show filled with mind-blowing illusions, impressive sleight of hand, and Mulhern’s signature charm.

The show isn’t just about watching; audience members will be actively involved, with the promise of surprises woven throughout each performance. Beyond the stage show, Mulhern will also host interactive, family-friendly workshops during one sea day of each cruise. These workshops will provide a unique opportunity for guests to learn magic tricks and techniques using Stephen’s Unbelievable show magic trick kits, catering to all ages and skill levels.

This hands-on experience allows families to connect with the art of magic and learn directly from a celebrated UK performer. The Iona, a state-of-the-art cruise ship launched in 2021, represents a significant investment in the P&O Cruises fleet, costing £730 million to construct and becoming the largest cruise liner built for the British market at the time of its launch.

Stephen Mulhern expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming residency, stating he is 'so excited' to bring his new show to Iona for the first time. He highlighted his long-standing and positive relationship with P&O Cruises, praising the Limelight Club as an 'incredible setting' to connect with audiences. Mulhern emphasized the joy of performing across multiple nights and the added fun of hosting workshops where families can learn magic tricks.

Paul Ludlow, president of Carnival UK & P&O Cruises, echoed this sentiment, describing Mulhern as a 'phenomenal entertainer' and a 'firm favourite' among their guests. He underscored that the exclusive residency perfectly embodies P&O Cruises’ commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences that appeal to all ages and offer something truly unique.

The Iona itself is a remarkable vessel, boasting a distinctive two-deck SkyDome, a versatile space that transforms from a tranquil pool area during the day to a vibrant dining and entertainment venue in the evening. This combination of a world-class entertainer and a cutting-edge cruise ship promises a summer of magic and unforgettable memories for P&O Cruises passengers





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