Stephen Nott Sentenced For Squatting Amid £45k Benefit Income

Stephen Nott receives suspended sentence for burglary. The 61-year-old benefits recipient donated to Labour. Court hears of £45k annual income from welfare.

Stephen Nott, a 61-year-old serial offender from North Shields, North Tyneside, was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court for attempting to claim squatter's rights at a widow's holiday home. The case has drawn intense public scrutiny not only due to the criminal nature of the offense but also because of the substantial government welfare payments Nott receives. Despite having 30 convictions for 69 offences, including burglary and dishonesty, he is eligible for approximately £3,000-a-month in Universal Credit and £750-a-month in Personal Independence Payments.

Benefit Income And Political Donations

The revelation of Nott's financial status emerged during sentencing, where it was disclosed that his monthly benefits total nearly £4,000. This equates to an annual income of £45,000, which is comparable to a taxable salary of approximately £60,000. Nott admitted that he makes large monthly donations to the Labour Party using this money. Specifically, he stated that he donates £100 each month to the political party. He also contributes to a donkey sanctuary and the Humane World for Animals charity, citing his support for animal welfare causes despite his criminal record.

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The Squatting Incident And Legal Misunderstanding

The criminal proceedings began when Nott attempted to take over a coastal property that was being used as a retirement holiday home by its owners. He had done research on the internet regarding adverse possession, commonly known as squatter's rights, and believed he could legally take over the property. Nott changed the locks on October 29 and moved into the flat, believing it had been empty since 2007. He even changed the gas and electricity into his name and informed neighbors that he was living there.

When the owner's son checked on the property in October, it appeared in order. However, upon returning on December 27, the son found the locks changed and Nott inside. Nott squared up to the son and shouted that he was going to complete a hostile takeover. Nott also emailed the flat's owners expressing interest in the property before moving in, but the family believed he was manipulating the fact that one of the owners had recently died. Nott pleaded guilty to burglary and disclosed his benefits income during the sentencing hearing.

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Defenses And Financial Justifications

During the legal proceedings, Nott defended his eligibility for benefits by claiming that the amount he receives is not significant when the current cost of living is taken into account. He admitted that it must be horrible for working people to discover the amount he is eligible for in handouts. Nott explained that his finances are strained by other expenses, including £795-a-month in rent and £177-a-month in council tax. He also pays various utility bills and is paying off credit card debt after spending around £9,000 on hotel stays following a recent divorce that left him homeless.

He described his mindset at the time of the offense, stating that entering the property felt like going back in time to the 2000s, noting the presence of an old-fashioned television. Nott also wrote to the relatives of the owner to inform them of his actions. He claimed that he has been on the same amount of benefits since 2022 and expressed confusion as to why he receives such a high amount, asking, "What the heck? Why am I getting all of this?" He acknowledged that people cannot believe the amount he receives but maintained it is simply the money the government gives him.

Court Sentencing And Future Implications

The judge, Recorder Richard Stubbs, handed Nott a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. The judge cited Nott's misguided understanding of the law as a key factor in the sentencing decision. The court heard that Nott suffers from a variety of health problems, including arthritis, hypertension, and diabetes, which qualify him for the Personal Independence Payments he receives. These conditions assist those with health issues, forming a part of his monthly income package.

The incident has had lasting consequences for the property owners, who no longer wish to return to the holiday home. The court was informed that the family is now selling the property due to the distress caused by Nott's actions. Nott, who also has a conviction for a child sexual offence, has been on the same level of welfare support for several years, a fact that has fueled public debate about benefit eligibility for individuals with extensive criminal histories. The case highlights the intersection of welfare systems, criminal law, and property rights in the UK.