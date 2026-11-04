Stephen Redic Arrested for Assaulting Teen Republican at New Hampshire Polls

Laconia resident Stephen Redic faces misdemeanor charges after slapping an 18-year-old Turning Point Action volunteer outside a Woodland Heights School polling place in New Hampshire.

Law enforcement officials in Belknap County have arrested Laconia resident Stephen Redic following a violent confrontation at a polling station in New Hampshire. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, resulted in misdemeanor simple assault and violation-level disorderly conduct charges against the 70-year-old man.

Arrest Details And Legal Proceedings

Redic was taken into custody before 8am on Wednesday morning by local police authorities. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment proceedings in Laconia on December 10. The legal charges stem directly from the physical altercation that took place during Election Day activities at the Woodland Heights School location.

Also read Republican Volunteer Slapped at New Hampshire Polls in Violence Investigation

Confrontation At Polling Station

The altercation began when Redic approached an 18-year-old volunteer tabling for Turning Point Action, a conservative advocacy group founded by the late Charlie Kirk. The teenager, wearing a Freedom hat and sweatshirt, engaged in a verbal dispute with the older man regarding political knowledge. Redic became enraged after the youth stated he had not presented any statistics to support his arguments.

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Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Footage of the encounter shows Redic giving the middle finger to the young activist before striking him across the face. Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt condemned the act as despicable behavior from the left wing. She posted on X that she trusts local police will handle the situation immediately, noting the victim remained calm throughout the aggression.

Bipartisan Condemnation Of Violence

Both the Belknap County Republican Committee and the Democratic Committee issued statements condemning all forms of political violence. They emphasized that such attacks undermine the fundamental right to engage in democracy. Turning Point Action praised the teenager for standing his ground and urged citizens to show up to polls to counteract such hostility.