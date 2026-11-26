Stephen Timms' PIP reform report warns of lost gateway benefits. Carers UK urges clarity on how new eligibility criteria affect Carer's Allowance recipients and support services.

Government disability minister Stephen Timms has released a critical review identifying that proposed reforms to Personal Independence Payment could cause beneficiaries to lose access to other vital support services. The analysis highlights that many disabled individuals rely on this specific benefit as a gateway to additional financial aid, including Carer's Allowance, which supports those providing substantial care for loved ones.

Timmers Report Gateway Benefit Findings

Stephen Timms explicitly states that the new assessment framework must account for how Personal Independence Payment unlocks various services and support mechanisms known as passporting. The review warns that changes to eligibility criteria may directly affect access to the Motability scheme and other linked benefits that currently depend on a valid Personal Independence Payment award.

Also read Stephen Timms PIP Review Rejects Tougher Conditions And Cash-First Model

Carers UK analysis reveals that over half of all Carer's Allowance recipients qualify specifically through their care for someone receiving the daily living component of Personal Independence Payment in England and Wales. Carer's Allowance currently pays £86.45 per week for individuals who provide thirty-five hours of care weekly to another person who receives an eligible benefit.

Stakeholder Positions On Welfare Reform

Helen Walker, the chief executive of Carers UK, has publicly called on ministers to provide absolute clarity on how changes to Personal Independence Payment will function. She emphasizes that Carer's Allowance is the most common eligibility route for carers, and any shift in the underlying Personal Independence Payment criteria could leave thousands of low-income carers without necessary support.

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Anna Dixon, the Labour MP for Shipley, sought formal assurance during a House of Commons statement that family carers receiving Carer's Allowance as an automatic entitlement would continue to receive payments. Stephen Timms responded that ministers envisage the reformed Personal Independence Payment will continue to act as a passport to Carer's Allowance in the same manner as the current system.

Josh Milne, the Liberal Democrat MP for Horsham, raised concerns about unintended consequences during his appearance on the Work and Pensions Select Committee. He questioned whether the government truly believes that individuals who no longer qualify under the new system have ceased to have the needs that previously justified their existing support levels.

Future Impact And Implementation Timeline

Total spending on Personal Independence Payment in the 2026-27 period is forecasted to reach £32.1 billion, with projections indicating a rise to £41.5 billion by 2030-31. The current system allows recipients to receive between £30.30 and a maximum of £194.60 per week, a structure that has been in place since the benefit was introduced in April 2013.

Stephen Timms proposed that the reformed benefit system should be introduced gradually and carefully with clear safeguards to protect both new and existing claimants during the transition. A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions confirmed that the government is considering the recommendations alongside the Milburn Review, which suggested scrapping the benefit for individuals under twenty-five.

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Ministers are expected to publish a white paper in the new year detailing the new assessment and eligibility criteria for the welfare overhaul. The Department for Work and Pensions stated that they will set out next steps on welfare reform in the coming weeks after further considering the combined recommendations from the Timms and Milburn reviews.