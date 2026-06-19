Stepmother jailed 12 years for scalding stepdaughter to death in 1978

Janice Nix, 67, was sentenced to 12 years for the manslaughter of her five-year-old stepdaughter Andrea Bernard and child cruelty. The crime went unpunished for nearly 50 years until the victim's brother came forward after Nix published memoirs.

A retired probation worker who scalded her stepdaughter to death half a century ago has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after her crimes were finally uncovered.

Janice Nix, 67, was convicted of the manslaughter of five-year-old Andrea Bernard and child cruelty against Andrea's older brother, Desmond Bernard Jr. The abuse took place in the 1970s at the family home in Thornton Heath, south London. Nix, then aged 18 to 19, subjected the children to cruel and degrading punishments. The violence culminated in forcing Andrea into a scalding bath in June 1978. The little girl suffered excruciating burns and died a month later.

For decades, the death was believed to be a tragic accident, as Nix coerced Desmond into supporting her alibi that she was in the garden at the time. It was only in 2022, after Nix published self-glorifying memoirs describing her life as a drug kingpin and subsequent redemption as a youth mentor, that Desmond came forward to reveal the truth. He told police that Nix had forced him to lie, and that Andrea's death was no accident.

During the trial at Isleworth Crown Court, the court heard how Nix ran the bath and forced Andrea into it despite the child's protests that it was too hot. Desmond, then eight years old, heard his sister's screams from his bedroom. He testified that he saw Nix cradling Andrea's limp body, and that Nix immediately told him to say it was an accident. For years, he lived with the guilt of having lied.

In a powerful victim impact statement, Desmond faced Nix directly, recounting how his family's lives were changed forever when Nix entered their lives. He described the extreme fear and the last memory of his sister's piercing screams. He told Nix that her actions had robbed his sister of her future and changed his own life irrevocably.

Sentencing Nix for manslaughter and child cruelty, Judge Mr Justice Lavender stated, 'You took Andrea's life and you caused grief and misery to her family. You ran the bath, you knew how hot it was, you told Andrea to get in the bath, she said it was too hot. But you put or made her get in. You heard her screams.

At the very least the risk ought to have been obvious to you.

' Nix, who had previously served long prison terms for drug offences, presented herself as a reformed character. She denied the charges, claiming Desmond had ulterior motives for coming forward.

However, the jury dismissed her claims and convicted her. As the sentence was read, Nix whimpered and covered her mouth, appearing to shake in the dock. The case highlights a tragic miscarriage of justice that was finally corrected after nearly 50 years, bringing a measure of closure to Andrea's family





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Stepmother, 67, jailed for killing girl in scalding bath nearly 50 years agoA stepmother has been jailed for 12 years for killing a five-year-old girl by scalding her in a hot bath as a punishment nearly half a century ago.

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Stepmum who killed girl, 5, in scalding hot bath jailed for 12 years nearly 50 yJanice Nix, 67, forced Andrea Bernard into the bath as punishment in Thornton Heath, south London, in 1978.

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Stepmum jailed for 1978 bath scalding killing of stepdaughterAndrea suffered severe burns to half her body and died in hospital on 13 July 1978.

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Man Confesses Step-Mother's 1978 Murder of Sister After 44 Years of SilenceDesmond Bernard revealed that his stepmother Janice Nix killed his five-year-old sister Andrea in 1978, a death previously ruled accidental. Bernard, who was eight at the time, kept the secret due to threats and abuse. In September 2022, he reported the truth to police, leading to Nix's 12-year manslaughter sentence.

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