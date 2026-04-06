Steps Star Lee Latchford-Evans Welcomes Second Child with Wife Kerry-Lucy

Lee Latchford-Evans, a member of the iconic pop group Steps, and his wife Kerry-Lucy have welcomed their second child. The announcement was made via social media, with friends, family, and fans celebrating the joyful news. The couple, who have navigated both triumphs and challenges on their journey to parenthood, now have two children. This news follows a previous miscarriage and complications in the birth of their first child, making this a particularly joyous moment.

Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans joyfully announced the birth of his second child with wife Kerry-Lucy . The singer shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a touching black and white photo of himself leaving the hospital with their newborn. The couple, who have been married since 2012, are already parents to their son Leo, who is four years old. The announcement sparked an outpouring of love and congratulations from friends, family, and fans alike.

Bandmate Faye Tozer expressed her delight, writing that she was bursting with joy and eagerly awaiting the chance to meet the newest member of the family. Ian H Watkins also shared his happiness, sending his love and best wishes to the new parents. This joyous occasion follows a challenging journey for the couple, who have openly shared their experiences with both the joys and difficulties of parenthood.\Lee and Kerry-Lucy have been candid about their experiences, including the challenges they faced during the birth of their first child, Leo. In 2021, they spoke about the complications that arose when Leo was born in the breech position, which led to Kerry-Lucy needing a C-section. Additionally, she experienced pre-eclampsia, a condition that can cause high blood pressure during pregnancy. Kerry-Lucy also shared her experience of the anaesthesia not working initially, which caused her further anxiety. The couple spoke about how they felt after the traumatic birth, with Lee describing how it was for Kerry-Lucy to be on bedrest after the operation. They had to support each other through this challenging time, and they eventually worked as a good team. The couple previously suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage, and they revealed how much they appreciate their son, Leo, after what they had been through. They understand both sides of having a baby, and feel truly blessed.\Their journey to expand their family has been marked by both triumph and heartache. In April 2021, the couple shared their joy at expecting a baby after experiencing the pain of a miscarriage the previous year. They were keen to become parents for so long. Discussing their feelings amidst the joy of other people having babies, Lee said to OK! magazine: 'We've wanted a baby for so long. We did start thinking,'Why isn't this working for us? What's wrong with us?' You doubt each other slightly, but luckily we have a very strong relationship.' The experience of witnessing friends and acquaintances celebrate their pregnancies while struggling with their own fertility challenges deeply impacted them, with Lee describing how they found it difficult and frustrating at the time. Kerry-Lucy humorously recalled the process of convincing Lee that they were pregnant, revealing that she had to take three pregnancy tests before he would believe the news. The birth of their second child marks a significant milestone in their lives, underscoring the resilience of their relationship and their enduring hope for a growing family





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