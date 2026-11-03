Steve Borthwick Names England Squad for Nations Championship Excluding Alex Mitchell

England head coach Steve Borthwick announces a 36-player squad for the Nations Championship, leaving out injured Alex Mitchell but including Fin Smith despite missed training.

England head coach Steve Borthwick has officially unveiled a 36-player squad for the upcoming Nations Championship series, marking the start of preparations for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. The announcement comes as the national team looks to secure critical results against top-tier opposition in the coming weeks.

Key Squad Changes And Injury Updates

Notable omissions from the list include Northampton Saints scrum-half Alex Mitchell, who was forced out of Northampton's 28-14 victory against Gloucester on Saturday. Mitchell suffered a hamstring injury after just 21 minutes of play and walked down the tunnel at Franklin's Gardens to be replaced by 20-year-old Jonny Weimann.

Also read England Rugby: Steve Borthwick and Henry Pollock backed by James Haskell ahead of Nations Championship fixtures

Despite his exclusion from the current squad, an injury update on Mitchell is expected in due course as the medical team assesses his recovery timeline. His absence represents a significant loss for the England midfield options ahead of the intense test matches scheduled for the autumn.

In contrast, Leicester Tigers scrum-half Fin Smith has been included in the squad despite missing the team's three-day training camp. Borthwick confirmed that Smith's participation in the camp was not a prerequisite for selection, highlighting the depth and flexibility within the squad as they prepare for the challenges ahead.

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Strategic Focus On 2027 World Cup Qualifiers

Borthwick emphasized that his recent contract extension has not altered the team's singular focus on the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia. He stated that he is close to deciding which players will secure permanent spots in his eventual World Cup squad, using the Nations Championship as a primary evaluation ground.

The coach noted that these fixtures carry added significance this autumn as they represent England's final opportunity to face Southern Hemisphere opposition before the global tournament begins. This strategic emphasis ensures that every match is treated with the highest level of intensity and preparation.

Regarding the upcoming challenge against Australia, Borthwick highlighted the quality and experience the hosts will bring to the field. He described the match as an exciting challenge, given that Australia has played a significant amount of Test rugby in recent months, providing a rigorous benchmark for England's current form.

Upcoming Fixture Schedule And Venues

England will return to Allianz Stadium to play four important Test matches against top-level opposition during the series. The schedule begins with the crucial clash against Australia next Sunday, followed by matches against Japan and New Zealand in rounds five and six.

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The Nations Championship will conclude with Finals Weekend, scheduled to take place from Friday 27 to Sunday November 29. This condensed timeframe allows the team to maintain momentum and focus as they evaluate player performances under high-pressure conditions.

The coaching staff is aware of the potential for high-tempo interactions, as evidenced by recent scuffles involving England players like Henry Pollock and Ollie Chessum during the Northampton Saints versus Leicester Tigers fixture. Maintaining discipline and physical resilience will be key themes as the squad prepares for these intense encounters.

As the team gears up for the autumn campaign, the focus remains on building cohesion and identifying the core group of players who will represent England on the world stage in 2027. The Nations Championship serves as a vital stepping stone in this long-term strategic planning process.