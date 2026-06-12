Steve Burton Accuses Ex-Wife Sheree Gustin of Parental Alienation in New Court Filings

General Hospital actor Steve Burton alleges his ex-wife Sheree Gustin is blocking his access to their 11-year-old daughter Brooklyn, claiming systematic parental alienation and obstruction of court-ordered custody. The legal feud, spanning multiple filings, underscores tensions following their 2023 divorce and Burton's relocation to Tennessee.

Steve Burton , the General Hospital star, has filed new court documents accusing his ex-wife Sheree Gustin of parental alienation , claiming she is deliberately obstructing his relationship with their 11-year-old daughter Brooklyn.

The allegations, detailed in filings obtained by the Daily Mail, assert that Gustin has engaged in 'blatant parental alienation' and 'systematically' undermined his bond with the child. Burton, 55, states Gustin, 49, has placed 'unnecessary obstacles' in the way of his court-ordered custody time and has 'repeatedly refused' to allow his wife Michelle Lundstrom to pick up Brooklyn.

He further alleges that Gustin refuses to acknowledge Michelle's role as his wife or Michelle's daughters as Brooklyn's stepsisters, despite the child's close relationship with them. The former couple, married for 23 years before finalizing their divorce in 2023, also share two older children: daughter Makena, 22, and son Jack, 20. The conflict intensified after Burton relocated from California to Tennessee, complicating visitation logistics.

In response, Gustin denies the parental alienation claims, emphasizing her support for Brooklyn maintaining a relationship with her father but expressing concern about the child spending extended periods away from home. She argues that Burton's move out of state was his choice and suggests he travel to California if he seeks additional time beyond the existing custody schedule.

The back-and-forth includes prior allegations from both sides: Burton previously accused Gustin of interfering after his wedding to Lundstrom, pointing to her extramarital affair and pregnancy with another man's child as the origin of the family rift. He described instances where Gustin dismissed Michelle's role, referring to her as 'the girl' and refusing to use her name.

Meanwhile, Gustin filed her own claim in May 2025, alleging Burton had been 'harassing' her with excessive messages about custody. The legal battle highlights the complexities of post-divorce co-parenting across state lines and the emotional toll on children caught in the middle. Burton, known for his long-running role as Jason Morgan on General Hospital, and Lundstrom, a lifestyle influencer and former Barbecue Showdown contestant, now navigate this high-profile family dispute amid their public lives





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Steve Burton Sheree Gustin Parental Alienation Custody Battle General Hospital Brooklyn Burton Michelle Lundstrom Divorce Court Filings

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