Steve Coogan backs Andy Burnham, calls for radical policies to curb populist right ahead of Makerfield by‑election

Comedian Steve Coogan joins Andy Burnham's Makerfield campaign, warning that only bold, radical reforms can counter the rise of the populist right and urging a shift away from decades of neoliberal consensus.

Veteran comedian and screenwriter Steve Coogan has thrown his weight behind Andy Burnham 's campaign ahead of the Makerfield by‑election scheduled for Thursday 18 June. The Greater Manchester mayor, who is seeking to return to the House of Commons, was visited by Coogan on the constituency doorstep on Saturday 13 June.

In a candid interview Coogan argued that the country faces a growing threat from the populist right and that only a programme of bold, "radical" policies can counteract it. He criticized what he described as the "top‑down Westminster model" and the "neoliberal consensus" that has guided British politics for the last four decades, saying it leaves ordinary people feeling disempowered.





Coogan's endorsement of Burnham was not simply a celebrity cameo; he also appeared in a campaign video in which Burnham pledged to fight for decent jobs, affordable housing and safe streets for everyone in Makerfield. The mayor stressed that Northern communities have been ignored by successive governments based in London, which he accused of turning a "deaf ear" to the region's pressing problems.

Burnham highlighted his record as mayor, citing the public ownership of the Greater Manchester bus network, increased investment in local infrastructure and a commitment to a fairer deal for the North. He argued that these achievements demonstrate what can be delivered when power is shifted away from a distant elite and placed in the hands of locally elected officials.





In his remarks, Coogan also took a swipe at both Labour and the Conservatives, suggesting that the traditional parties have become complacent and too closely aligned with a stale economic orthodoxy. He warned that without a substantial shift toward more progressive taxation, expanded public services and stronger regional autonomy, the populist right will continue to gain traction.

Burnham echoed this sentiment, promising to use a potential parliamentary seat to amplify the voices of northern towns, fight for financial support that was withheld during the COVID‑19 lockdown, and secure justice for communities that have felt neglected for decades. The by‑election, which pits Burnham against Reform UK candidate Robert Kenyon and several smaller party contenders, is being watched closely as a barometer of public sentiment ahead of the next general election.

Both the celebrity endorsement and the mayor's outspoken critique of Westminster signal a growing desire for transformative change in British politics, especially in regions that feel left behind by the capital's policy decisions





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Steve Coogan Andy Burnham Makerfield By-Election Radical Policies Populist Right

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