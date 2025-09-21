Steve Martin Cancels Comedy Shows Due to COVID-19

Comedian Steve Martin has been forced to postpone two comedy shows with Martin Short after contracting COVID-19. This marks the second time the duo has had to cancel shows due to the virus.

Steve Martin was forced to postpone two comedy shows with his longtime friend and collaborator Martin Short due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The announcement, made on Friday, revealed that Martin had to cancel their scheduled performance at The Dome in Virginia Beach. This cancellation also extended to their Saturday night show at Richmond's Allianz Amphitheater at the Riverfront, leaving fans disappointed but understanding.

Martin shared the news via social media, posting a picture of his positive COVID test and explaining the unfortunate circumstances preventing them from performing. Initially, the caption read a message of apology to the fans and reassurance of a future return, however, he later changed the caption to a simpler message: 'Hey! No flu!' The response from fans was overwhelmingly supportive, with many expressing well wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery for the comedic icon. The incident also serves as a reminder that COVID-19 continues to pose a threat, emphasizing the importance of continued awareness and precautions. It is worth noting this is not the first time the duo has been impacted by the virus, as they had previously cancelled shows in February because of Martin's own positive test, which came shortly after they attended the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary special. \The cancellation of these shows has once again highlighted the potential impact of COVID-19 on the entertainment industry. Martin's diagnosis not only disappointed audiences eager to see the pair perform but also brought to light the health risks faced by performers and the crews supporting them. The decision to postpone the shows, while unfortunate, underscores a commitment to the health and safety of both the performers and the audience. Fans flooded the comment sections of Martin's social media post with messages of encouragement and support, emphasizing the enduring popularity and respect that Martin and Short have cultivated throughout their careers. The pair's collaboration extends beyond their live performances, as they are both starring in the hit mystery-comedy series Only Murders In The Building, along with Selena Gomez. \In addition to the impact on the live shows, the news also provides a glimpse into their other projects. Both Martin and Short played memorable roles in the recent Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary special, which drew a massive audience. The special was a ratings success for NBC and the Peacock streaming service, with a large number of viewers tuning in for the primetime broadcast. The show had also a big number of social media interactions. With both Martin and Short affected by the virus, this situation illustrates the reality of the ongoing pandemic for those in the entertainment industry. The cancellation of these shows, coupled with their previous experiences, emphasizes the need for continued vigilance. This event has also brought attention to Only Murders In The Building, which is renewed for a fifth season. This is where Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria and Zach Galifianakis will play the detective trio in the series. The show will have 10 episodes, and the leads move from New York City to Hollywood. The future includes both the current season, as well as Martin and Short’s continued presence in the entertainment industry





