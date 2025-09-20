Steve Martin Cancels Comedy Shows with Martin Short Due to COVID-19

Steve Martin has been forced to cancel two shows on The Dukes Of Funnytown! tour with Martin Short due to a positive COVID-19 test. This is the second time the duo had to cancel performances after attending a special event. The incident highlights the continued impact of the virus in the entertainment industry.

Comedian Steve Martin has been forced to cancel two upcoming comedy shows with his long-time friend and collaborator Martin Short due to a positive COVID-19 test. The shows, part of their The Dukes Of Funnytown! tour, were scheduled for The Dome in Virginia Beach and the Allianz Amphitheater at the Riverfront in Richmond. Martin, 80, shared the news with fans on Friday, posting a picture of a positive test result and expressing his disappointment at having to postpone the performances.

He initially wrote that he couldn't possibly do the show that the audience deserved. Later, he updated the caption to simply state that he was not feeling well. This cancellation marks the second time the duo has had to reschedule performances due to COVID-19. The previous instance occurred in February, shortly after Martin attended the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary special, which appears to have been a point of concern for the stars. The incident underscores the ongoing presence and impact of the virus, even on high-profile entertainers like Martin and Short. The fans expressed their well wishes, with many hoping for a speedy recovery and acknowledging the need for continued vigilance against the virus. Rita Wilson was among those offering support, writing 'Feel better!'. The duo's shows often sell out, and fans were disappointed when the shows had to be cancelled, with many hoping for the return to the stage soon. Both Martin and Short are prominent figures in the entertainment industry, known for their comedic talents and long-standing friendship. The recent cancellation highlights how the pandemic continues to affect the entertainment industry and public events. This emphasizes the challenges and health concerns that continue to shape the professional lives of entertainers. \The cancellation of the comedy shows comes amidst a period of significant activity for both Martin and Short, who are also co-stars in the hit mystery-comedy series Only Murders In The Building, alongside Selena Gomez. The show, which has been renewed for a fifth season, is set to take the lead trio to Hollywood this season. The stars delivered a memorable monologue during the SNL 50th Anniversary special. That special attracted a massive audience, averaging 14.8 million viewers across NBC and Peacock. It also achieved the highest ratings in the crucial 18-49 demographic for any NBC telecast in five years. The special was the most social telecast in the past two years for NBC, generating 8.7 million social interactions. The upcoming season will also welcome guest stars such as Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Meryl Streep, Melissa McCarthy, and Molly Shannon, Richard Kind and Kumail Nanjiani. The upcoming season promises to deliver more of the show's signature blend of comedy, mystery, and heartwarming friendship, keeping the show's core themes intact. \The circumstances surrounding the cancellation of these shows reflect the ongoing reality of the pandemic and its impact on public events and personal lives. It underscores the importance of maintaining health precautions and the unpredictable nature of the virus. Martin and Short's commitment to their craft and their fans is evident in their efforts to reschedule the shows. The duo's shared careers include the acclaimed Only Murders In The Building. Fans are also looking forward to season five and eager to see what the show has in store. These events are a reminder that even in the face of challenges, the entertainment industry continues to adapt and entertain audiences. The continued success of Only Murders In The Building and the anticipation surrounding its fifth season are indicators of Martin and Short's enduring popularity. The shared history of these two comedy stars is a unique friendship in the entertainment world and their ability to overcome health challenges allows their dedicated fans to see them again on stage





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Steve Martin Martin Short COVID-19 Comedy Only Murders In The Building

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

