Former England rugby World Cup winner Steve Thompson and his wife Steph fight for dementia carer support. Discover their story and how to donate.

Former England rugby player Steve Thompson, a 48-year-old winner of the 2003 Rugby World Cup, is currently navigating the devastating realities of early-onset dementia alongside his wife Steph Thompson. The couple resides in Cheshire with their four children, ranging in age from seven to thirteen, and they are actively supporting the Daily Mail campaign known as Dementia Carers Together. This advocacy highlights the severe lack of support available for unpaid caregivers in the United Kingdom.

The Personal Toll of Cognitive Decline

The impact of Steve Thompson's condition is illustrated by a specific incident involving a pumpkin farm visit in Hartford. Steve Thompson, aged 48, had long enjoyed taking his family to the farm each autumn, but his capacity to endure the activity has diminished significantly due to his diagnosis. In previous years, the family excursions lasted for several hours, but Steve Thompson now becomes exhausted quickly.

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During the most recent trip, which occurred around Halloween, Steve Thompson was only able to remain at the location for fifteen minutes. Steph Thompson, his 41-year-old wife, reported that they had to leave early because he was extremely tired. The physical exertion of the outing resulted in severe headaches for Steve Thompson, forcing him to sleep for the entire afternoon. This exhaustion is a common symptom, with many of his afternoons now dedicated to sleep rather than activity.

Impact on Daily Life and Family Dynamics

Steve Thompson's ability to perform daily tasks has also been affected, with him citing simple chores like collecting dog waste and vacuuming as sources of accomplishment. The diagnosis, made in 2020, has turned caregiving into a full-time job for Steph Thompson, who describes the experience as exhausting and occasionally devastating. She manages the household alone, dealing with the emotional and physical demands of caring for a spouse with probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

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Steph Thompson has shared that her most significant challenge involves ensuring Steve Thompson's safety, including preventing self-harm. The family faces ongoing emotional strain as Steve Thompson struggles with memory loss, including forgetting the names of his wife and children. Despite his past glory, Steve Thompson has little connection to his rugby career, having won seventy-three caps for England and three for the British and Irish Lions.

Lawsuit Against Rugby Authorities

Steve Thompson is part of a group of one thousand individuals involved in a lawsuit against rugby authorities regarding brain injuries sustained during their careers. He has expressed no interest in the sport and does not want his children to play rugby. His position on blame is clear, and he has stated that he has no memory of winning the 2003 World Cup final against Australia.

The Thompson family is using their story to highlight the crisis in caregiver support. They are advocating for the Dementia Carers Together campaign, which aims to raise funds for new training courses across the UK. These courses are designed to provide tens of thousands of unpaid carers with vital emotional and practical assistance. The campaign encourages donations through various channels, including online donations via JustGiving, text messages to specific numbers, phone calls, and checks made payable to Mail Force Charity.