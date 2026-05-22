Steve Wozniak's AI Commencement Speech Gets Positive Response

Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, gave a commencement speech at Grand Valley State University where he talked about AI and got a positive response from the audience.

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Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsSubscribe to our newsletter If you're set to give a university commencement address in the near future—and I know some of you are—here's a PC Gamer tip: don't hype up AI. Turns out modern grads just don't want to hear your paeans to LLMs, whether you're the real estate exec who gotInstead, you should probably try to be more like Steve Wozniak (a universally applicable bit of advice).

The creator of the OG Apple I managed to make history again when he became perhaps the first commencement speech-giver to bring up AI and get a positive response. How? By remembering he was talking to smart, driven people with potential, not a roundtable of shareholders.

"AI is the big term today," Wozniak said at a May 2 commencement speech at Grand Valley State University. take an hour to talk about AI fully, but you all have AI! " Cue the bated breath, the preloaded boos, the fear that the Woz—a rather well-liked chap, renowned for being the nice yin to Steve Jobs' nasty yang—was about to put his foot in his mouth. "You all have AI," he repeated,"actual intelligence! " And relax.

The applause arrived quickly, and then Wozniak started pretty much making fun of the likes of Sam Altman and their great quests to create a truly artificial mind.

"My entire life in the technical world, I've been following people that were trying to figure out how to make a brain," said Wozniak. "Software or hardware? " Wozniak said they eventually cracked it. "I was at a company where the engineers figured out how to make a brain," said the Apple co-founder, now fully in his 'tight five' mode,"It takes nine months.

" Which is a pretty good bit, I must say, and got the laughs it deserved. "The day you die," he continued,"you're not gonna remember things you learned in your class, formulas and all that, what you're gonna remember is the good times you had doing things with other people, enjoying anything in life. " Pretty funny that it takes one of computing's most famous tech guys to remember that it's actually people that are truly important.

Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times.

He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War





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Steve Wozniak AI Grand Valley State University Commencement Speech AI In Education

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