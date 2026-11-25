AB argues she is not liable for bestselling author Steven Galloway's lost career, as defamation trial closes with $7.4 million CAD damages at stake.

Bestselling Canadian author Steven Galloway is seeking a substantial financial judgment from a former student identified as AB, following a defamation lawsuit rooted in unsubstantiated sexual assault allegations. The trial, which recently concluded its closing arguments before Justice Neena Sharma at the British Columbia Supreme Court, centers on whether the woman is legally responsible for the collapse of Galloway's academic and literary career after he was fired from the University of British Columbia.

Core Allegations And Academic Fallout

The legal dispute originated from an intimate relationship that AB had with Galloway, who was 51 years old at the time, spanning from 2011 to 2013 while both parties were married to other people. In November 2015, AB publicly alleged that Galloway raped or sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions in 2011, including one incident where she claimed she was drugged and unconscious in his office. These accusations immediately triggered a crisis at the University of British Columbia, leading to Galloway's suspension as the chairman of the creative writing department due to the seriousness of the claims.

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By June 2016, university administrators terminated Galloway's employment, citing a record of misconduct that irreparably breached the trust placed in faculty members. However, the narrative shifted dramatically when a retired judge, hired for an independent review, concluded that the sexual assault likely never occurred and that the claims lacked substantiation. This finding empowered Galloway to initiate legal action, arguing that the accusations were a calculated strategy to destroy his professional standing through a coordinated campaign involving various collaborators.

Defense Strategy And Reporting Channels

AB's legal team, led by counsel Arden Beddoes, has firmly rejected the characterization of their client as a malicious actor or puppet master orchestrating a smear campaign. Instead, Beddoes described AB as a frightened former student who acted out of desperation to ensure her claims were investigated by the university administration. The defense emphasized that AB only disclosed her allegations to a small group of creative writing professors after they requested she do so during an emergency meeting held without Galloway's presence.

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Beddoes argued that her client's statements were made strictly within the context of university reporting protocols rather than public defamation. The lawyer pointed out that a subsequent letter AB sent to then-University of British Columbia president Martha Piper did not mention Galloway by name and was not alleged to contain defamatory language. Consequently, the defense contended that the plaintiff's case rests on the flawed premise that a report shared with fewer than 10 individuals caused the total destruction of a major writing career.

Financial Damages And Expert Testimony

Steven Galloway is seeking a total award of 7.4 million CAD, which includes 4.9 million CAD in general damages and a request for at least 2.5 million CAD in aggravated and punitive damages. His legal team supported this exorbitant figure with expert testimony regarding lost income. An economic expert testified that Galloway had already lost significant earnings and would lose future income up to age 70, totaling 7.1 million CAD in projected damages.

The financial valuation placed on Galloway's career heavily relied on his status as a bestselling author, particularly referencing his 2008 international hit The Cellist of Sarajevo. The expert noted that this novel generated more than one million dollars in royalties alone. However, the testimony also acknowledged that his follow-up work, The Confabulist, achieved only a fraction of the sales success of its predecessor, providing a nuanced view of his earning potential.

Precedent And Closing Arguments

During the closing arguments earlier in the week, Galloway's lawyers attempted to justify the multi-million dollar award by citing analogous high-profile defamation cases where courts granted similar financial relief. They argued that the reputational harm suffered by a renowned literary figure warrants compensation that reflects the magnitude of the damage to their public standing and future earnings potential.

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In his counter-arguments, Beddoes highlighted significant distinctions between this case and the precedents cited by the defense. He noted that the campaigns in those other cases often spanned months and involved defendants posting hundreds of times on social media, contacting numerous employers, and pursuing extensive mainstream media coverage. AB's actions were significantly more contained, occurring primarily through specific university channels rather than a broad public media blitz.