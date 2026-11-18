Dundee head coach Steven Pressley argues Scotland's football structure is built on sand, urging the SFA to build a national centre like St George's Park to improve youth development and coaching.

Steven Pressley is calling for the urgent creation of a dedicated national football centre for Scotland, arguing that the current infrastructure fails to support the long-term growth of the sport. The Dundee head coach compared the existing state of Scottish football to building on sand, emphasizing the critical need for a solid foundation that can unite coaches, players, and analysts.

Current Infrastructure Shortages

The Scottish national teams currently utilize facilities at the Oriam Sports Performance Centre in Edinburgh for women and age-group squads, while the men's team trains at Lesser Hampden. The Scottish FA also sporadically accesses the Sportscotland National Sports Training Centre in Largs, as well as venues at Ravenscraig and Toryglen, according to Pressley.

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Pressley, who earned thirty-two caps for Scotland and captained Hearts, noted that these scattered locations prevent the cohesive development needed to elevate the national game. He highlighted that without a central hub, improving coaching education, sports science, and leadership becomes significantly more difficult for stakeholders across the country.

Comparison With English Models

Steven Pressley pointed to St George's Park in England as the benchmark for what a modern national football centre should look like. The English facility, which cost one hundred and five million pounds to build, opened in twenty-twelve and serves as a central hub for excellence in coaching and player development. Pressley attended his own university course and diploma in football management at this location, witnessing firsthand the benefits of a unified educational environment.

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He observed that such facilities allow coaches to share ideas, improve their education, and connect with peers in a way that fragmented Scottish venues do not permit. The Dundee manager argued that England's centralized approach has contributed to their sustained success, whereas Scotland's lack of a similar institution is a strategic failure.

Performance Decline and Strategic Gaps

Pressley's criticism comes amid growing concern over the performance of the Scottish national teams. The men's side recently endured a poor Nations League campaign under new head coach Sebastien Pocognoli. Additionally, Scottish clubs have continued to struggle in European competitions, and there is increasing anxiety about the lack of game time for homegrown talent in the Premiership.

The Dundee head coach believes these issues are symptoms of a broader lack of long-term vision. He stated that Scotland is showing none of the strategic planning required to remain competitive among top-ranked nations. The effects of this neglect are now becoming apparent, with the national game struggling to maintain its previous standards.

Urgent Need for a Central Hub

Steven Pressley emphasized that a national centre would address the immediate need for a place where everyone can come together to move the country forwards. He argued that fixing the here and now with a proper facility is essential before attempting to build something even more specialized. The goal is to create a foundation that inspires pride and facilitates continuous improvement across all levels of Scottish football.

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For a country ranked in the top fifty, Pressley found it worrying that such a basic infrastructure element is missing. He believes that establishing this core facility is the first step toward reversing the current decline. Without it, efforts to improve young players, coaches, and analysts will remain fragmented and less effective.

The call for a national centre is not just about physical space, but about creating a culture of excellence and collaboration. Pressley cited his own experience of improvement while training and studying at St George's Park as proof of concept. He urges Scottish football authorities to prioritize this investment to ensure the sport can finally grow from a solid base.