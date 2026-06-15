Steven Spielberg Believes Aliens Have Visited Earth, Scientists Weigh In

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg asserts that aliens have already visited Earth, citing personal research and testimonies. Scientists discuss the possibility and the immense challenges of interstellar travel, noting that while life may exist elsewhere, visiting Earth is extremely difficult due to vast distances and physical constraints.

In a recent interview promoting his new science fiction film Disclosure Day, legendary director Steven Spielberg made a bold claim about extraterrestrial life . The 79-year-old filmmaker told CBS News that he is certain aliens have already visited Earth.

'I absolutely think that they have been here, and they are here,' he said, adding that this view is based on a lifetime of gathering evidence from documentaries, testimonies heard in Congress, and conversations with various people. Spielberg, who brought iconic aliens to the screen in Close Encounters of the Third Kind and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, now suggests that reality may mirror his fiction more closely than many assume.

While some may dismiss Spielberg's statements as the musings of a creative mind, a few scientists acknowledge that the idea is not entirely impossible. Dr. Jacco van Loon, an astrophysicist at Keele University, told the Daily Mail that there is a possibility aliens have visited our planet. He proposed that if they came a billion years ago, they would have encountered seas with microbial life and bare land.

Instead of leaving artefacts on Earth, they might have placed them on the Moon or elsewhere in the solar system to monitor the planet or simply as waste. However, the biggest hurdle for any such visitation remains the vast distances between stars. Dr. Thomas Haworth from Queen Mary University explained that the term astronomical is used for a reason.

He noted that even the fastest human-built spacecraft, the Parker Solar Probe, would take 6,500 years to reach Proxima Centauri, the nearest known star with planets. The odds of life being on nearby planets are low, and as we look farther, distances and timescales grow, making travel increasingly improbable. Science fiction often gets around this problem with concepts like faster-than-light travel or wormholes, but in reality, these remain fantasies.

Dr. William Alston, an astronomer from the University of Hertfordshire, pointed out that the speed of light appears to be the ultimate universal speed limit. Nothing with mass can accelerate to or beyond it, so even advanced spacecraft would take an enormous amount of time to cross interstellar distances. This limitation is not just an engineering challenge but a fundamental physics constraint.

The only way an alien civilisation could visit Earth is by enduring journeys lasting thousands of years, requiring colossal energy and resources for minimal gain. Dr. van Loon mentioned that relativistic effects could slightly ease the journey for travellers approaching light speed, as time slows for them. Yet, they would lose connection with their home, as those left behind would age far more. Assuming a civilisation could accept these consequences and extend their lives, interstellar travel becomes theoretically plausible.

Nonetheless, the lack of any evidence and the immense challenges mean that for now, Spielberg's claims remain firmly in the realm of speculation





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Extraterrestrial Life Steven Spielberg Interstellar Travel Ufos Space Exploration

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