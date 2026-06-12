Steven Spielberg Reveals Heartbreaking Truth About ET and Settles Jurassic Park Casting Rumors

Director Steven Spielberg clarifies the fate of Elliott and ET, discusses Harrison Ford's refusal of the lead role in Jurassic Park, and promotes his latest sci-fi release, Disclosure Day.

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg has finally provided a definitive answer to a question that has lingered in the minds of cinema lovers for over four decades: did Elliott and ET ever cross paths again after their tearful farewell?

Speaking on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, the 79-year-old director confirmed that while a physical reunion never took place, the bond between the young boy and the visitor from another world remained unbroken through a metaphysical connection. Spielberg explained that ET established a psychic link with Elliott, a spiritual tether that would persist throughout the remainder of the boy's life.

He recalled the poignant moment in the 1982 classic where the alien touched his finger to Elliott's forehead, stating, 'I will be right here,' effectively cementing a permanent mental bridge between them. This revelation adds a layer of bittersweet comfort to one of the most emotional endings in movie history, suggesting that while the distance between planets is vast, the love and friendship they shared transcended physical boundaries.

To bring this otherworldly character to life, Spielberg relied on the brilliant animatronics of Oscar-winner Carlo Rambaldi, who created a complex costume worn by performers such as Pat Bilon, Tamara De Treaux, and Matthew DeMeritt. The voice of ET was provided by Pat Welsh, while a young Drew Barrymore delivered a performance that would launch her into superstardom. During the same conversation, Spielberg shifted gears to discuss another legendary piece of his filmography, the prehistoric epic Jurassic Park.

He took the opportunity to confirm a long-standing industry rumor regarding the casting of the lead role of Dr. Alan Grant. While many viewers might associate the character with Sam Neill, the director revealed that Harrison Ford was the initial choice for the part. Spielberg and Ford had already developed a fruitful partnership through the Indiana Jones series, making Ford a logical choice for the 1993 blockbuster.

However, Ford ultimately turned down the role, a decision that Spielberg admitted left him feeling more than just disappointed. When asked by Emily Blunt if he had been angry with Ford for the rejection, the director candidly replied that he was not cross, but rather crushed. Eventually, the role went to Sam Neill, who delivered a definitive performance that became synonymous with the franchise.

Interestingly, 1993 proved to be a monumental year for both men; while Spielberg was achieving critical acclaim with Jurassic Park and the harrowing Schindler's List, Ford was enjoying his own massive success with the thriller The Fugitive. The director is currently in the midst of promoting his newest cinematic venture, a sci-fi feature titled Disclosure Day, which stars Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor.

This latest project sees Spielberg returning to the cosmic themes that first defined his early career in films like Close Encounters of the Third Kind. In Disclosure Day, Blunt portrays a meteorologist who teams up with a whistleblower, played by O'Connor, to expose a clandestine United States government operation involving the cover-up of extraterrestrial contact.

The film delves into the inherent tension between human governance and the unknown mysteries of the universe, reflecting Spielberg's lifelong fascination with the concept of the outsider and the search for higher truth. Upon its release in the United States, the film received a generally positive response from professional critics, earning an 82 percent rating on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

While the general public was slightly more reserved, providing a 74 percent audience score, the film has sparked renewed interest in how Spielberg continues to evolve his storytelling within the science fiction genre. By blending elements of political intrigue with his signature sense of wonder, Disclosure Day serves as a modern extension of the legacy he began decades ago with a small, lonely alien and a boy named Elliott





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