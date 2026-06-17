Steven Spielberg's UFO Blockbuster Raises Questions About Christianity and Alien Life

Steven Spielberg's new UFO blockbuster, Disclosure Day, raises questions about whether Christianity can survive the revelation of alien life. The film follows the Trump administration's drop of previously classified UFO files that offer new evidence that humanity is not alone.

Steven Spielberg 's new UFO blockbuster, Disclosure Day , does not just ask whether aliens exist, but whether Christianity can survive disclosure. The film follows the Trump administration's drop of previously classified UFO files that offer new evidence that humanity is not alone.

In the run-up to the movie's release, Spielberg openly grappled with one of the questions that has long haunted the UFO debate: If extraterrestrial life were confirmed, what would it mean for Christianity? One of the film's central characters, a former nun, fears that confirmation of extraterrestrial life could shatter the foundations of her faith. She worries that disclosure could force believers to question everything they know about God, Jesus and the Bible.

UFO investigator Chris Ramsay told the Daily Mail that this idea reflects a very real concern among believers who worry that proof of alien life could force them to rethink their understanding of God, creation and humanity's place in the universe. The debate over what UFOs really are has increasingly spilled beyond science and into religion and philosophy.

The Daily Mail previously revealed details from several pastors who claimed they were part of secret meetings to prepare for UFO disclosure, warning it could be linked to a spiritual deception foretold in the Bible. The film Disclosure Day (above), which has already drawn more than two million Americans to theaters, follows a global leak of classified UFO files that proves humanity is not alone.

A scene from Disclosure Day starring Eve Hewson as a former nun who fears that confirmation of extraterrestrial life could shatter the foundations of her faith. The theory has also been embraced by some prominent political figures and commentators, including Tucker Carlson and Vice President JD Vance, who have suggested UFOs are actual demonic beings.

Disclosure Day follows a cybersecurity expert and a TV meteorologist who team up to steal classified files and broadcast decades of evidence of extraterrestrial life to the public, despite a shadowy government agency trying to stop them. The former nun, Jane Blankenship (played by Eve Hewson), is the girlfriend of the film's cybersecurity whistleblower, Dr Daniel Kellner (Josh O'Connor).

Early in the film, Jane fears that revealing the existence of highly advanced beings will cause humanity to view aliens as supreme deities, shattering foundational religious beliefs. After she and Daniel are targeted by the WARDEX corporation for leaking classified files, Jane takes refuge at her former convent. There, she reunites with Sister Maura (Elizabeth Marvel), who encourages a more open-minded view of the universe.

As the story unfolds, Jane comes to see that the existence of alien life does not have to conflict with faith. Instead, she concludes that a vast universe can deepen belief in a creator rather than diminish it. Ramsay - a popular Canadian magician turned UFO researcher - said Spielberg's film stood out for the way it addressed concerns about what disclosure means for religion.

UFO investigator Chris Ramsay, who suggested the movie addressed concerns about religion that have long circulated within disclosure circles. Religious themes have long been woven into some of Hollywood's biggest alien films. In Contact, the discovery of extraterrestrial life becomes a debate over faith versus evidence, while Signs follows a former minister struggling to rediscover his belief in God during an alien invasion. Arrival takes a more philosophical approach, exploring destiny, sacrifice and humanity's place in the universe.

But Spielberg's Disclosure Day goes a step further by directly asking what proof of alien life could mean for Christianity itself. If you're faced with this brand new truth... that here are other beings, it puts into question a lot of the things that people may have read in the Bible,' Ramsay explained. The UFO investigator noted that disclosure advocates have long debated the potential fallout of such a revelation.

Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett, who claimed to have seen videos of craft that defy any reason, has suggested that government agencies are using the excuse that UFO disclosure will disrupt religion to withhold files from the public. Some fear the consequences would extend far beyond religion, affecting people's sense of identity, purpose and certainty about the world around them. Ramsay believes Spielberg deliberately included the subplot because the issue remains one of the most sensitive aspects of disclosure.

He obviously understands that a vast majority of the American population, specifically being Christians, might see disclosure as this existential sort of problem that they have to inevitably face, he said. The film's answer, he argued, was not to dismiss faith but to offer a path for reconciling it with the possibility of extraterrestrial life





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